Robots, artificial intelligence, and other automation technologies enable companies to produce more. They also displace workers from their jobs, wreaking havoc on those who have no other training and are financially vulnerable.
Research by Dartmouth and Massachusetts Institute of Technology economists featured in this week's National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) Working Papers says the speed of automation is excessive and should be cut in half.
"Firms do not necessarily take into account the consequences that automation has for their workers. Instead, they tend to focus on the value that automation will bring to the firm and its shareholders," says co-author Nathan Zorzi, an assistant professor of economics.
"Automation can benefit society as a whole. But it also comes at a cost in the short run. It displaces workers who can be financially vulnerable," says Zorzi. "The government should tax automation to slow down its adoption while these workers retrain and transition to new jobs."
[Also Covered By]: Phys.Org
[Journal Reference]: Inefficient Automation [PDF (732Kb)]
While the race is on for more automation and cost reduction, this paper suggests exactly the opposite. What do you think ?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday June 29, @10:29AM
Zorzi sort of nails the issue there. Companies doesn't have to consider other consequences then their bottom line. For them automation is probably always a good investment. This since salaries for workers is a large post in the budget that will more or less always increase while an investment in a machine/automation is an investment that will pay for itself -- normally so do the employees but I assume there is a difference in when, how fast etc. I guess they (companies) just never have to consider the question of if everything gets automated who will buy their products and services; if nobody has any money that is. But as long as "others" take responsibility and automate less then they don't have to. So for them it's sort of a chicken race as to whom is going to have to bite the bullet.
That said sure tax automation and use those money to invest in training for people to get other jobs. Better jobs. Cause I'm fairly sure we do not want to go back to some pre-automation era where we all do nothing but manual labor again.
Technically tho I'm not even sure the paper actually suggests less automation. They sort of just suggest a redistribution of resources gained from automation. Cause we in some regard are all both winners and losers on the automation train. We all want more and cheap things, we don't want to do hard, boring and dangerous work. But yes until we live in some abundance driven Star Trek utopia where everything is free we still need the economy to work and provide for all (or most).
I'm surprised they just don't mention UBI as the solution, at least I didn't notice it in the article (didn't read the paper).
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Wednesday June 29, @10:51AM
The first industrial revolution replaced human and animal muscle work with steam power. And while it may look like replacing animal muscle with steel doesn't displace humans, those animals needed tending, way more than the machines needed maintenance. Industrial manufacturing and mass production required these people, and while the conditions in early factories were horrible, you could actually "use" these people, or at least most of them, because there wasn't a huge requirement for training and skill. Anyone could take a sheet of metal, put it into the press and push a button.
When the next wave hit automation, about the middle of this century when computers displaced an army of typewriters and clerks, the emerging service industry had a use for them.
But what this time?
Looking down the history of automation, what is certainly easy to see is that the skill, training and also intelligence required to still get a job went up. It doesn't take a lot of skill, training or intelligence to carry a bag of manure from A to B all day. It's not very skill dependent to fit machine built part A into hole B and push a button in a factory. It already took a bit more skill to work as a typewriter, copying letters over and over for mass mail. It took even more skill to provide services. We're now at the point where highly skilled people get displaced by AI. And people with sub-par intelligence already struggle to find any kind of job.
And it's not possible to just retrain them. It's easy to say "Well, so far, every time some new jobs emerged". Yes, and maybe this time too. But every time a new job came along with automation, the skill level required of that job was magnitudes above the jobs its displaced. People have a finite ability to be trained. You can't take a manure carrier and turn him into an AI specialist. That's simply not in the cards.
We will need to figure out what to do with the people who do not have the required intelligence to have a job in the future. Because everything that doesn't require any is already being automated or is in the process of being automated.