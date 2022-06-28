from the if-a-rocket-crashes-into-the-Moon-and-no-one-sees-it... dept.
Mystery Rocket Crashes Into Moon but No Country Will Take Credit
You may recall this story from March: A Dead Chinese Rocket is Crashing Into the Moon on Friday, and Scientists Can't Wait. It seems that nobody wants to admit to owning it - but NASA have now got a picture that might help resolve that question.
Mystery rocket crashes into Moon but no country will take credit:
NASA scientists are baffled by a mystery spacecraft that crashed into the moon, creating two large craters.
The rocket has been tracked through space since 2015, but no one has claimed it. It was travelling at more than 5 kilometres a second when it hit the lunar surface on March 4 this year – and new images by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter show that the impact was unlike anything they had seen before.
"Surprisingly, the crater is actually two craters, an eastern one (18m diameter) superimposed on a western one (16m diameter)," scientists from NASA and Arizona State University wrote in a post.
"The double crater was unexpected and may indicate that the body had large masses at each end. Typically a spent rocket has mass concentrated at the motor end; the rest of the rocket stage mainly consists of an empty fuel tank. Since the origin of the rocket body remains uncertain, the double nature of the crater may indicate its identity."
Amateur astronomers first pointed the finger at SpaceX, but then recalculated it was likely to be from a 2014 Chinese lunar mission (Chang'e 5-T1). China has contested this, saying that booster had "safely entered the Earth's atmosphere and was completely incinerated".
A Rocket Slammed Into the Moon. NASA Got a Picture.
A rocket slammed into the moon. NASA got a picture.:
The moon has a strange, new crater. But this one's not natural.
NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which began mapping the moon in 2009, spotted the impact site of a recent rocket crash on the far side of the moon, which occurred in early March. The space agency published imagery of the impact on Friday, which actually resulted in a double crater: a 19.5-yard crater overlapping with a 17.5-yard crater.
Astronomers expected a wayward rocket booster to slam into the moon, making it the first known time that space debris unintentionally impacted our natural satellite. What NASA didn't expect, however, was a double crater.
Related Stories
A Dead Chinese Rocket Is Crashing Into the Moon on Friday, and Scientists Can't Wait:
The strange story of a big hunk of space junk that's on a collision course with the moon comes to an explosive end Friday, and astronomers are eager to view the fallout.
An old rocket booster once thought to be the upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9, but now believed to be from the Chinese Chang'e 5-T1 mission (although China denies this), will slam into the moon's far side at over 5,000 miles per hour.
Bill Gray, an amateur astronomer and software developer in Maine, first noticed the terminal trajectory. His software picked up the impact in an orbital model and Gray worked with observatories around the world to gather additional data and increase his confidence in the prediction.
[...] "I am astounded that we can tell the difference between the two rocket body options -- SpaceX versus Chinese -- and confirm which one will impact the moon with the data we have," Adam Battle, a planetary science graduate student at the University of Arizona said in a statement in February. "The differences we see are primarily due to type of paint used by SpaceX and the Chinese."
In a blog post, Gray wrote that "with all the data, we've got a certain impact at March 4 12:25:58 Universal Time (4:25 a.m. PT)." Jonathan McDowell, a leading watcher of orbit and everything near Earth in space, confirmed the prediction.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 29, @12:58PM (1 child)
Pretty sure.
Stop blaming China for every random UFO encounter.
(Score: 1, Troll) by PiMuNu on Wednesday June 29, @01:19PM
> Stop blaming China for every random UFO encounter.
It's okay - Russia is back on the bogeyman list now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 29, @01:20PM
>> China has contested this, saying that booster had "safely entered the Earth's atmosphere and was completely incinerated".
They're willing to arrange a demonstration using a Uiyghur to stand in for the booster.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 29, @02:02PM
"The double crater...may indicate its identity."
Does the double-paragraph indicate the identity of the editor?