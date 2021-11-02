from the what-me-worry? dept.
Zero-trust troubles and more ransomware regulation make tech analyst Gartner's list of factors you need to plan for:
Many businesses will fail to see the benefits of their zero trust efforts over the next few years, while legislation around paying off ransomware gangs will be extended and attacks on operational technology may have real-life consequences, according to set of cybersecurity predictions.
The list comes from tech analyst Gartner, which said business leaders should build these strategic planning assumptions into their security strategies for the next two years.
"We can't fall into old habits and try to treat everything the same as we did in the past," said Gartner senior director analyst Richard Addiscott. "Most security and risk leaders now recognize that major disruption is only one crisis away. We can't control it, but we can evolve our thinking, our philosophy, our program and our architecture."
- Consumer privacy rights will be extended
- By 2025, 80% of enterprises will adopt a strategy to unify web, cloud services and private application access
- Many organizations will embrace zero trust, but fail to realize the benefits
- Cybersecurity will become key to choosing business partners
- Ransomware payment legislation will rise
- Hackers will weaponize operational technology environments to cause human casualties
- Resilience will be about more than just cybersecurity
- Cybersecurity will matter for the CEO's bonus
Do you think "businesses" will include critical infrastructure like power plants and hospitals, or will they need to be forced/incentivized?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 30, @12:06AM
Last year you were advising CEOs to store their passwords on sticky notes stuck to the screen. Why should we listen to you now?
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 30, @12:13AM
Your signature's YOUR UNDOING:
"Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people; the smallest discuss hosts files"
You must be a NO-MIND: Especially as I SHOT YOU DOWN discussing hosts making YOU the SMALLEST NO MIND since I easily tore you apart with FACTS (i.e./e.g. - Paralyzing botnets is EASY if you have the C2 & other servers it uses information - FACT & why security articles post Indicators of Compromise (IOC)).
---
Dalek EXTERMINATED by APK (again)!
No small wonder he got rid of his OLD SIGNATURE of "exterminate", lol - especially after ALL of the below FACTS:
FACT: Hosts work vs. Symbiote C2 server(s) per this line from a MUCH better article than the one used here from bradley13 per "configuration in the binary that used the git[.]bancodobrasil[.]dev domain as its C2 server" from https://www.intezer.com/blog/research/new-linux-threat-symbiote/ [intezer.com]
& did I block that in my original posts here https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=49835&page=1&cid=1253504#commentwrap [soylentnews.org] on this BOGUS sockpuppet upmodding yourselves shithole website (which also noted FIREWALLS are invaluable here too, per wildcards (or even IP address use, URL domain/subdomain too in many as well))?
YES I DID! I was correct!
FACT: hosts files block symbiote C2 servers which is all you really need to do to nullify their communication.
FACT: Exfiltration isn't possible without orders either.
FACT: Orders come from C2 servers!
And what did you say to ME hypocrite?
I showed real results doctors had on video stating it themselves.
YET All you do is cite MSM VERY FAKE NEWS!
Proven TONS of times to be so in fact along with their "fact checkers" !
I put up what PHD and MDs by the truckload literally let us see (not just YOUR MSM "russia, Russia, RUSSIA" disproven in COURTS vs. Trump very fake news)?
Do as I say not as I do right dalek?
You are a hypocrite BS artist that CONTRADICTS himself!
More from your losing attempt @ DEBATING me (you = IGNORANT FOOL in this area of genetics & TOTALLY undereducated in it - whereas by COMPARISON I am not):
THIS IS ALL ABOUT GENETICS!
WHAT IS mRNA after all?
ANSWER = A part of protein synthesis involving mRNA, tRNA, & rRNA for the creation of DNA!
IF RNA single helix strands JOIN improperly into a NEW double-helix DNA (via Guanine, Adenine, Cytosine & Thymine) it creates ERRORS (cancer is 1 possible bad one, mutations another etc.)
See NHEJ below.
dalek - have you taken any genetics coursework?
I have & got A's (as my science elective requirement during my CS degreework)!
1st of all, TONS of vaccines have used poisonous Graphene oxide (or dioxide) as ADJUVANTS over time.
Secondly: ELECTRON MICROSCOPY EXPERT Dr. Young SHOWS POISONOUS GRAPHENE IN VACCINES ALSO:
https://www.brighteon.com/9e58bf44-05e7-4b71-97e5-b243f6cf890c [brighteon.com]
&
https://www.brighteon.com/9fbd7735-b49d-4e31-a146-f67d7eb54d75 [brighteon.com]
GRAPHENE OXIDE's in Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) + AstraZeneca:
https://www.brighteon.com/6d8fcfd7-4811-4e64-90c9-bd5585b59ff5 [brighteon.com]
&
A major cause of myocarditis, clotting, CANCER MALIGNANCY etc.? That's right: GRAPHENE OXIDE.
Graphene Oxide Promotes Cancer Metastasis https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31877027/ [nih.gov]
An Israeli study PROVES that the NHEJ (non-homologous end joining) mechanism in your cells is DAMAGED by SPIKE PROTEINS in the death vax & IT IS LINKED TO CANCER per https://naturalnews.com/2021-11-02-covid-vaccines-inhibit-dna-repair-cause-cancer.html [naturalnews.com]
All FROM my +5 upmodded post on COVID killshots (which they HAVE proven to be on TONS of levels) https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=46034&page=1&cid=1197563#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
LOL: Well, there's the BS you state WHERE YOU ATTACKED ME only to DESTROY YOURSELF for me - thank you, lol!
HOW IRONIC!
(Dalek "EXTERMINATED" not only by FACTS from experts in microscopy, but DALEK'S own WORDS he has to EAT, lol!)
NOW THE "ICING ON THE CAKE" EXPOSING YOU, sockpuppeteer UPMODDING YOURSELF obviously + downmod bombing scumbag - RIGHT FROM YOU once more:
* THANKS FOR SHOWING US YOUR "MODUS OPERANDI" SOCKPUPPETEER troll! Fakename & all for a FAKE like you!
APK
P.S.=> THIS? This was just "too, Too, TOO EASY - just '2ez'" & it always IS vs. hypocrites like you, fakename... apk
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday June 30, @12:15AM
Gartner group and predictions ... If you just make enough guesses you will eventually be correct sometimes. After all these are the people that decade after decade proclaim the death of unix, mainframes, cobol ... yet they are still alive.
#6 is a scare classic; still waiting for all the remote access pacemaker assassinations.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 30, @12:44AM
Your signature's YOUR UNDOING:
"Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people; the smallest discuss hosts files"
You must be a NO-MIND: Especially as I SHOT YOU DOWN discussing hosts making YOU the SMALLEST NO MIND since I easily tore you apart with FACTS (i.e./e.g. - Paralyzing botnets is EASY if you have the C2 & other servers it uses information - FACT & why security articles post Indicators of Compromise (IOC)).
---
Dalek EXTERMINATED by APK (again)!
No small wonder he got rid of his OLD SIGNATURE of "exterminate", lol - especially after ALL of the below FACTS:
FACT: Hosts work vs. Symbiote C2 server(s) per this line from a MUCH better article than the one used here from bradley13 per "configuration in the binary that used the git[.]bancodobrasil[.]dev domain as its C2 server" from https://www.intezer.com/blog/research/new-linux-threat-symbiote/ [intezer.com]
& did I block that in my original posts here https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=49835&page=1&cid=1253504#commentwrap [soylentnews.org] on this BOGUS sockpuppet upmodding yourselves shithole website (which also noted FIREWALLS are invaluable here too, per wildcards (or even IP address use, URL domain/subdomain too in many as well))?
YES I DID! I was correct!
FACT: hosts files block symbiote C2 servers which is all you really need to do to nullify their communication.
FACT: Exfiltration isn't possible without orders either.
FACT: Orders come from C2 servers!
And what did you say to ME hypocrite?
I showed real results doctors had on video stating it themselves.
YET All you do is cite MSM VERY FAKE NEWS!
Proven TONS of times to be so in fact along with their "fact checkers" !
I put up what PHD and MDs by the truckload literally let us see (not just YOUR MSM "russia, Russia, RUSSIA" disproven in COURTS vs. Trump very fake news)?
Do as I say not as I do right dalek?
You are a hypocrite BS artist that CONTRADICTS himself!
More from your losing attempt @ DEBATING me (you = IGNORANT FOOL in this area of genetics & TOTALLY undereducated in it - whereas by COMPARISON I am not):
THIS IS ALL ABOUT GENETICS!
WHAT IS mRNA after all?
ANSWER = A part of protein synthesis involving mRNA, tRNA, & rRNA for the creation of DNA!
IF RNA single helix strands JOIN improperly into a NEW double-helix DNA (via Guanine, Adenine, Cytosine & Thymine) it creates ERRORS (cancer is 1 possible bad one, mutations another etc.)
See NHEJ below.
dalek - have you taken any genetics coursework?
I have & got A's (as my science elective requirement during my CS degreework)!
1st of all, TONS of vaccines have used poisonous Graphene oxide (or dioxide) as ADJUVANTS over time.
Secondly: ELECTRON MICROSCOPY EXPERT Dr. Young SHOWS POISONOUS GRAPHENE IN VACCINES ALSO:
https://www.brighteon.com/9e58bf44-05e7-4b71-97e5-b243f6cf890c [brighteon.com]
&
https://www.brighteon.com/9fbd7735-b49d-4e31-a146-f67d7eb54d75 [brighteon.com]
GRAPHENE OXIDE's in Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) + AstraZeneca:
https://www.brighteon.com/6d8fcfd7-4811-4e64-90c9-bd5585b59ff5 [brighteon.com]
&
A major cause of myocarditis, clotting, CANCER MALIGNANCY etc.? That's right: GRAPHENE OXIDE.
Graphene Oxide Promotes Cancer Metastasis https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31877027/ [nih.gov]
An Israeli study PROVES that the NHEJ (non-homologous end joining) mechanism in your cells is DAMAGED by SPIKE PROTEINS in the death vax & IT IS LINKED TO CANCER per https://naturalnews.com/2021-11-02-covid-vaccines-inhibit-dna-repair-cause-cancer.html [naturalnews.com]
All FROM my +5 upmodded post on COVID killshots (which they HAVE proven to be on TONS of levels) https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=46034&page=1&cid=1197563#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
LOL: Well, there's the BS you state WHERE YOU ATTACKED ME only to DESTROY YOURSELF for me - thank you, lol!
HOW IRONIC!
(Dalek "EXTERMINATED" not only by FACTS from experts in microscopy, but DALEK'S own WORDS he has to EAT, lol!)
NOW THE "ICING ON THE CAKE" EXPOSING YOU, sockpuppeteer UPMODDING YOURSELF obviously + downmod bombing scumbag - RIGHT FROM YOU once more:
* THANKS FOR SHOWING US YOUR "MODUS OPERANDI" SOCKPUPPETEER troll! Fakename & all for a FAKE like you!
APK
P.S.=> THIS? This was just "too, Too, TOO EASY - just '2ez'" & it always IS vs. hypocrites like you, fakename... apk