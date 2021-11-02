Many businesses will fail to see the benefits of their zero trust efforts over the next few years, while legislation around paying off ransomware gangs will be extended and attacks on operational technology may have real-life consequences, according to set of cybersecurity predictions.

The list comes from tech analyst Gartner, which said business leaders should build these strategic planning assumptions into their security strategies for the next two years.

"We can't fall into old habits and try to treat everything the same as we did in the past," said Gartner senior director analyst Richard Addiscott. "Most security and risk leaders now recognize that major disruption is only one crisis away. We can't control it, but we can evolve our thinking, our philosophy, our program and our architecture."