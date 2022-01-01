Scammers or criminals are using deepfakes and stolen personally identifiable information during online job interviews for remote roles, according to the FBI.

The use of deepfakes or synthetic audio, image and video content created with AI or machine-learning technologies has been on the radar as a potential phishing threat for several years.

The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) now says it's seen an increase in complaints reporting the use of deepfakes and stolen personally identifiable information to apply for remote work roles, mostly in tech.

With some offices asking staff to return to work, one job category where there has been a strong push for remote work to continue is in information technology.

Reports to IC3 have mostly concerned remote vacancies in information technology, programming, database, and software-related job functions.

Highlighting the risk to an organization of hiring a fraudulent applicant, the FBI notes that "some of the reported positions include access to customer PII, financial data, corporate IT databases and/or proprietary information."