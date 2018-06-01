A federal appellate court in Massachusetts has issued a ruling that effectively allows federal agents in Puerto Rico and most of New England to secretly watch and videorecord all activity in front of anyone's home 24 hours a day, for as long as they want—and all without a warrant. This case, United States v. Moore-Bush, conflicts with a ruling from Massachusetts's highest court, which held in 2020 in Commonwealth v. Mora that the Massachusetts constitution requires a warrant for the same surveillance.

In Moore-Bush, federal investigators mounted a high-definition, remotely-controlled surveillance camera on a utility pole facing the home where Nia Moore-Bush lived with her mother. The camera allowed investigators to surveil their residence twenty-four hours a day for eight months, zoom in on faces and license plates within the camera's view, and replay the footage at a later date.

In a deeply fractured opinion, the First Circuit Court of Appeals ultimately allowed the government to use the footage in this case, overturning an earlier trial court ruling that would have suppressed the evidence.

EFF joined the ACLU and the Center for Democracy & Technology in an amicus brief at the First Circuit's rehearing en banc (where all the active judges in the circuit rehear the case),. We argued that modern pole camera surveillance represents a radical transformation of the police's ability to monitor suspects and goes far beyond anything that could have been contemplated by the drafters of the Fourth Amendment. Pole cameras allow police to cheaply and secretly surveil a suspect continuously for months on end, to zoom in on phone screens or documents, and to create a perfect record that can be searched and reviewed at any time in the future. None of these capabilities would be possible with a traditional stakeout. Finally, we urged the judges to consider the equity implications of finding that a person has no reasonable expectation of privacy as to activities in their exposed front yard, as this would grant greater Fourth Amendment protection to homeowners with the resources to erect high fences or hedges than to renters or those without the means to build such protections.

The government argued in Moore-Bush that a 2009 First Circuit case called United States v. Bucci governed the outcome in this case because it upheld similar pole camera surveillance. The trial court distinguished Bucci, finding the Supreme Court's landmark 2018 holding in Carpenter v. United States, effectively changed the game. Like the cell site location information at issue in Carpenter, the trial court held long-term, comprehensive, continuous video surveillance of the front of a person's home violates their reasonable expectation of privacy. Given this, the trial court suppressed the pole camera evidence.