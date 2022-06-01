Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) and Sens. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) introduced legislation Tuesday that would bar companies from retaining data about users' reproductive health without consent.

The bill would also give people the power to demand companies disclose and delete the data as well as the power to sue companies for violations of the law.

[...] The Democrats' My Body, My Data Act would protect personal data collected by entities not currently covered by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), including data collected by apps, cellphones and search engines.