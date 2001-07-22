Ukrainian government and private sector organizations have been the target of 796 cyberattacks since the start of the war on February 24, 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

According to Ukraine's cybersecurity defense and security agency SSSCIP (State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection), the country's networks have been under a constant barrage of hacking attempts since the war started.

"Enemy hackers continue to attack Ukraine. The intensity of cyberattacks has not decreased since the beginning of Russia's full-scale military invasion, although their quality has been declining," SSSCIP said on Thursday.

The country's government and local authorities, as well as its defense organizations, are the key sectors that have been targeted the most during the first months of the war, in a total of 281 attacks.

The list of industry sectors heavily impacted by cyberattacks also includes the financial, telecom, infrastructure, and energy sectors.