from the coming-to-an-internet-near-you-if-it-all-goes-wrong dept.
Ukraine targeted by almost 800 cyberattacks since the war started:
Ukrainian government and private sector organizations have been the target of 796 cyberattacks since the start of the war on February 24, 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.
According to Ukraine's cybersecurity defense and security agency SSSCIP (State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection), the country's networks have been under a constant barrage of hacking attempts since the war started.
"Enemy hackers continue to attack Ukraine. The intensity of cyberattacks has not decreased since the beginning of Russia's full-scale military invasion, although their quality has been declining," SSSCIP said on Thursday.
The country's government and local authorities, as well as its defense organizations, are the key sectors that have been targeted the most during the first months of the war, in a total of 281 attacks.
The list of industry sectors heavily impacted by cyberattacks also includes the financial, telecom, infrastructure, and energy sectors.
Most of the attacks detected by Ukraine's cybersecurity defense agency were focused on information harvesting (242 incidents), while the rest aimed to breach, take down, or infect targeted systems with malware.
[...] The Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) also observed threat groups linked to the GRU, SVR, and FSB Russian intelligence services (e.g., APT28, Sandworm, Gamaredon, EnergeticBear, Turla, DEV-0586, and UNC2452/2652) intensifying their attacks against Ukraine and its allies starting with March 2022.
Burt also highlighted a direct link between Russian-backed cyberattacks and Russia's military operations, with the timing of hacking attempts closely matching that of missile strikes and sieges coordinated by Russia's army.
"MSTIC has detected Russian network intrusion efforts on 128 targets in 42 countries outside Ukraine," Smith said.