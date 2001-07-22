from the OK-Boomer dept.
Millennials about to overtake Boomers as the largest generation:
Australians aged 25 to 39 years are overtaking Baby Boomers as the largest share of the population, with newly released census data placing Millennials neck-and-neck with their cashed-up parents.
Millennials, born between 1981 and 1995, have increased from 20.4 per cent of the population in 2011 to 21.5 per cent last year. Boomers, people born between 1946 and 1965, have decreased from 25.4 per cent of the population to 21.5 per cent in the same period.
[...] Census results categorise anyone born before 1945 as the Interwar generation. After Baby Boomers, Generation X covers births between 1966 and 1980. Generation Z takes over from Millennials, also known as Gen Y, covering births from 1996 until 2010. Generation Alpha covers births to 2021.
[...] The generational shift is also reflected in religious affiliation in Australia. Nearly 60 per cent of Boomers report a Christian religious affiliation, compared with 30 per cent of Millennials.
More than 45 per cent of Millennials reported having no religion, compared with 30 per cent of Boomers.
How someone born in the 1960s can be considered part of the same generation as the post-WWII "baby boom" babies has always mystified me.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Sunday July 03, @05:17AM
As much as 30% of boomers say they have no religion? Boomers? Really? And for millennials, that's 45%?? I would've thought those numbers would be something like 5% and 20% respectively.
This may be the Twilight of Christianity. In the US, the zealots have massively discredited organized religion, of which Christianity is by far the largest. They've outed themselves as viciously stupid, bigoted, hypocritical, spiteful, and cruel. They've always been like that but now, thanks to technology, they can't cover up and conveniently have their pasts forgotten any more. What were the evangelicals thinking, supporting by margins as high as 85% one of the US's worst presidents ever, a man with no scruples who broke every one of the Ten Commandments and everything else they profess to hold holy? Further, in their endless quest for drama, the media amplifies every shockingly stupid and cruel thing the zealots do.