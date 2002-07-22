Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Birds Warned of Food Shortages by Neighbor Birds Change Physiology and Behavior to Prepare

posted by mrpg on Sunday July 03, @01:00PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the little-birdie-told-me dept.
Science

upstart writes:

Birds warned of food shortages by neighbor birds change physiology and behavior to prepare:

Songbirds learning from nearby birds that food supplies might be growing short respond by changing their physiology as well as their behavior, research by the Oregon State University College of Science shows.

After receiving social information from food-restricted neighbors for three days, the red crossbills in the study raised their pace of consumption, increased their gut mass and maintained the size of the muscle responsible for flight when their own eating opportunities were subsequently limited to two short feeding periods per day.

Findings of the study by OSU's Jamie Cornelius, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, suggest that birds can use social information about food shortages to effect an adaptive advantage for survival.

Journal Reference:
Advance social information allows red crossbills (Loxia curvirostra) to better conserve body mass and intestinal mass during food stress, Proceedings of the Royal Society B (DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2022.0516)

Original Submission


«  Toxicity in the Open-Source Community Varies From Other Internet Forums
This discussion was created by mrpg (5708) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Birds Warned of Food Shortages by Neighbor Birds Change Physiology and Behavior to Prepare | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Opportunist on Sunday July 03, @01:56PM

    by Opportunist (5545) on Sunday July 03, @01:56PM (#1257753)

    Just tell your neighbor that toilet paper is going to be scarce and he fills his garage with a lifetime supply.

(1)