Board game developed by scientists is winning plaudits for inspiring students to consider STEM careers:
A team of scientists and a games specialist have designed 'Diamond: The Game', a board game developed to give secondary school students a chance to explore a broad range of STEM scientific careers and subjects. This is achieved through first-hand experience of the different aspects of working in scientific research and life as a scientist and shows how research at a facility like Diamond underpins successful science. [...]
Dr Mark Basham and Dr Claire Murray from the UK's national synchrotron Diamond Light Source and Dr Matthew Dunstan from the University of Cambridge created the game for 2-5 players. It lasts between 20-30 minutes and is for ages 10 and up. It puts students directly in the role of a researcher at Diamond, visiting different beamlines (laboratories) to make progress in a diverse range of scientific projects in Physics, Chemistry, Cultural Heritage, and more.
[...] The game was developed in line with Diamond's Public Engagement programme which actively promotes careers in STEM to secondary level students who can visit the facility and see their scientific curricula in action. The target for the game was to therefore create an engagement option for schools that were not able to visit the facility. This became even more important with the advent of the pandemic. The team say that the potential for a resource like this to function in both formal and informal settings make it a valuable tool in multiple learning environments, especially as there is evidence children as early as seven make career limiting decisions.
This paper showcases a gaming approach which could be adapted by educators, educational professionals, or subject enthusiasts to cover any desired topic of study ie. not limited to STEM subjects and could be transferred to the broader curriculum. Diamond – The Game reflects the interdisciplinary nature of science undertaken at a facility like the Diamond synchrotron and how it underpins work on everything from fragments of Rembrandt's painting of Homer, COVID-19 drug screening, to the degradation of the Mary Rose Tudor warship and much more.
If you want to grab a few friends and play the home version, they released a Print and Play version in 2020.
Journal Reference:
Murray et al. Diamond: The Game – a board game for secondary school students promoting scientific careers and experiences. Research for All, 6(1): 14. DOI: 10.14324/RFA.06.1.14
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 05, @09:47AM (2 children)
Designer 1: Ok, so progress in projects... which ones?
Designer 2: Well, there is Physics and Chemistry....
Designer 1: Ok, but we need more... What's more involved in STEM?
Both: Eh... Ehh....
Designer 2: Cultural Heritage?
Designer 1: Will do, we just throw in a few more of these.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Tuesday July 05, @10:26AM (1 child)
What the hell is "Cultural Heritage"? Doesn't sound very STEM to me. More like ... oh the humanities!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 05, @10:40AM
My guess is old cottage buildings, country field hedges, old farmer markets... and all the "science" involved to restore them and keep them in that way.
(Score: 2) by Username on Tuesday July 05, @10:00AM
It's more accurate to say, "board games developed by Academics," since that is the primary pushers of this sort of thing.
Usually only academics want more "students" to ensure they get a higher level and more pay in the ponzi scheme of academia. Scientists in STEM careers outside that, usually want to educate less to ensure their continued employment. Nobody wants to train their replacement.
Anyway, It is kind of telling that they went with scientists instead of academics. Like the university system has a negative connotation associated with it.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday July 05, @10:24AM
I think they'll have had more fun making the game then the kids will have playing it. From the looks of the PnP version it looks quite dull. While the "goal" might be noble, to get more children invested or interested in STEM, it's very hard to actually know if this project will work or have any effect what so ever on their future carer choices. It could have. But for the most part you'll just never know. Very few of them, basically a non-existing amount of them, will later come out and tell someone that this boardgame Diamond changed their life and turned them onto a life of science instead of something else
But IF boardgames are the trainer for the future mine still involved becoming the CEO of a megacorp that will try to control Mars (Terraforming Mars) and my secret sidejob will be to investigate and battle evil eldritch lovecraftian horrors, in the 1920s (Arkham Horror). This sounds like how a new version of DOOM starts ...
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Tuesday July 05, @10:29AM
I mean, I can't be the only one who first had to think of this [youtube.com].