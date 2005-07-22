from the that's-hot dept.
Finnish researchers installed first working 'sand battery' that can store energy as heat for months. See article in BBC: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-61996520
In short:
- Use excess/cheap electricity to heat up sand.
- Store the hot sand and thus the energy for later use. Article says it can be done for up to several months.
- Later use the warm sand as a heat source for district heating, i.e. heat up water that's transported to e.g. residences.
The BBC article is light on technical details: The installation in Kankaanpää in Finland uses about a 100 tonnes of sand heated to 500 deg C.
Their company is called Polar Night Energy: https://polarnightenergy.fi/ Extracting information from there; the unit in Kankaanpää has 100 kW heating power and 8 MWh capacity.
Didn't see details of cost. Seems like it could scale well in principle. However, IIRC, construction sand might become a scarce resource in the future, so I hope their solution works with other types of "sand".
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Wednesday July 06, @03:45PM (1 child)
Well, glad they're finish.
I'm Hungary now, anyone got a Turkey sandwich?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday July 06, @03:56PM
Sorry I only eat Turkiye sandwiches now. Just like I only use Myanmar-shave in the morning and drink Sri Lankan tea in the afternoon.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Wednesday July 06, @03:46PM (1 child)
Hot sand can be a valuable commodity perhaps only in Finland or countries at similar lattitude. I doubt peope in Sahara share the same view.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday July 06, @03:53PM
Having slept in the Sahara desert years ago, I can tell you I would have loved a hot sand heater - or indeed any heater - under my tent during the night. It's friggin' COLD in the desert at night.