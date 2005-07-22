Stories
Finnish Researchers Install First Working 'Sand Battery'; Stores Energy as Heat for Months

posted by martyb on Wednesday July 06, @03:41PM
chr writes:

Finnish researchers installed first working 'sand battery' that can store energy as heat for months. See article in BBC: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-61996520

In short:

  1. Use excess/cheap electricity to heat up sand.
  2. Store the hot sand and thus the energy for later use. Article says it can be done for up to several months.
  3. Later use the warm sand as a heat source for district heating, i.e. heat up water that's transported to e.g. residences.

The BBC article is light on technical details: The installation in Kankaanpää in Finland uses about a 100 tonnes of sand heated to 500 deg C.

Their company is called Polar Night Energy: https://polarnightenergy.fi/ Extracting information from there; the unit in Kankaanpää has 100 kW heating power and 8 MWh capacity.

Didn't see details of cost. Seems like it could scale well in principle. However, IIRC, construction sand might become a scarce resource in the future, so I hope their solution works with other types of "sand".

  • (Score: 2) by Opportunist on Wednesday July 06, @03:45PM (1 child)

    by Opportunist (5545) on Wednesday July 06, @03:45PM (#1258541)

    Well, glad they're finish.

    I'm Hungary now, anyone got a Turkey sandwich?

    • (Score: 3, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday July 06, @03:56PM

      by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Wednesday July 06, @03:56PM (#1258544)

      Sorry I only eat Turkiye sandwiches now. Just like I only use Myanmar-shave in the morning and drink Sri Lankan tea in the afternoon.

  • (Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Wednesday July 06, @03:46PM (1 child)

    by pkrasimirov (3358) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday July 06, @03:46PM (#1258542)

    Hot sand can be a valuable commodity perhaps only in Finland or countries at similar lattitude. I doubt peope in Sahara share the same view.

    • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday July 06, @03:53PM

      by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Wednesday July 06, @03:53PM (#1258543)

      Having slept in the Sahara desert years ago, I can tell you I would have loved a hot sand heater - or indeed any heater - under my tent during the night. It's friggin' COLD in the desert at night.

