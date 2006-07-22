from the thats-not-good dept.
NASA Loses Contact With Just-Launched Spacecraft Headed Toward Moon
NASA has encountered "communication issues" and is attempting to "re-establish contact" with its Moon-bound CAPSTONE satellite, which successfully broke free of Earth's orbit on Monday after launching atop a Rocket Lab Electron rocket.
Though more info is needed, it's a serious problem that could jeopardize the entire mission.
[ . . . . ] Fortunately, not all is lost. The CAPSTONE team has "good trajectory data for the spacecraft based on the first full and second partial ground station pass with the Deep Space Network," according to the update, meaning that scientists will at least know where to look in their attempts to regain communication with the spacecraft.
The spacecraft also has the ability to delay its "trajectory correction maneuver" towards the Moon according to NASA, buying the team "several days" of time.
NASA loses contact with moon-bound CAPSTONE spacecraft
Flight controllers have lost contact with a small pathfinder spacecraft launched last week to test an unusual lunar orbit planned for NASA's Artemis moon program, the agency said Tuesday. Engineers are troubleshooting and attempting to re-establish communications.
Launched last Tuesday from New Zealand atop a Rocketlab Electron rocket, the CAPSTONE spacecraft relied on a compact-but-sophisticated upper stage for thruster firings to repeatedly "pump up" the high point of an increasingly elliptical orbit to the point where it could break free of Earth's gravity and head for the moon.
Those maneuvers went well and CAPSTONE was released from Rocketlab's Photon upper stage early Monday to fly on its own. NASA confirmed successful solar array deployment and an initial communications session. But a second session apparently was cut short for some reason and flight controllers lost contact.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday July 06, @09:24PM
A couple hours ago I noticed this news . . . after this article was in the queue for the front page.
CAPSTONE Update: Communications Re-Established [nasa.gov]
NASA reestablishes contact with a satellite after losing connection when it left Earth's orbit [cnn.com]
NASA reestablishes contact with a satellite after losing connection when it left Earth's orbit [news-daily.com]
Contact lost.
Contact reestablished.
