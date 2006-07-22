Unlocking your phone and opening an app is too much work, apparently

Your phone's lock screen is the hottest new real estate in tech. Apple made the iPhone's lock screen a centerpiece of iOS 16, giving users more control over how theirs looks and works. But while Apple talked about pretty clock fonts and nifty color-matched wallpapers, it also showed off a world in which your lock screen is more than just a security measure; it's becoming another surface on which companies can put information, apps, and even ads. Apple's far from the only company thinking about this, too. TechCrunch reports that Glance, a lock screen content company (which apparently is a thing!), is already in talks with US carriers and plans to launch on some Android phones in the US in the next two months.

The competition for your eyeballs and attention has already come out of apps and onto your homescreen through widgets and notifications. Now, it looks like it's headed one step further: onto the first thing you see when you turn on your phone before you even pick it up or unlock it. That might be at least one step too far.