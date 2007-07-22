from the I'm-a-multi-tasker! dept.
In the late 1980s, the U.S. Army turned to outside experts to study how pilots of Apache attack helicopters were responding to the torrent of information streaming into the cockpit on digital screens and analog displays. The verdict: not well.
The cognitive overload caused by all that information was degrading performance and raising the risk of crashes, the researchers determined. Pilots were forced to do too many things at once, with too many bells and whistles demanding their attention. Over the next decade, the Army overhauled its Apache fleet, redesigning cockpits to help operators maintain focus.
Cognitive psychologist David Strayer was among those called in to help the Army with its Apache problem. Since then, he has watched as civilian cars and trucks have filled up to an even greater extent with the same sorts of digital interfaces that trained pilots with honed reflexes found so overwhelming — touch screens, interactive maps, nested menus, not to mention ubiquitous smartphones. In his lab at the University of Utah, he's been documenting the deadly consequences.
[...] When companies do talk about distracted driving, they tend to frame it as a problem with cellphones. Their solution: Integrate the same functionality and more into dashboard interfaces and voice-recognition systems.
[...] A Honda spokesperson said by email that "the biggest thing we can do to reduce distraction is to reduce the likelihood of a driver looking at their mobile phone while driving" by putting more focus on infotainment systems, through which the company is making "an attempt to minimize distraction while satisfying the driver's ease of use and access to desired information."
[...] The ability to control features such as air conditioning and music playlists via voice commands theoretically improves safety by letting drivers keep their eyes on the road. But with the technology still a work in progress, scientists are learning it can be just as dangerous as fiddling with a smartphone.
In a 2019 paper, Strayer's team reported that completing tasks using voice commands took much longer than other kinds of interaction with smartphones and infotainment systems. The extra time significantly increased the driver's cognitive load. Believing that verbal communication doesn't interfere with driving shows a "naive understanding of how language works," Strayer said. Brain scans show that "language uses a lot more of the parts of the brain than driving does."
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday July 08, @03:36AM
If you simulate attention using a model of it being a limited resource, then maybe every screen could be limited to consuming a certain amount of "attention", based on candidate metrics -- something other than "the number of parts of the brain" that it uses.
Then find how many people can handle tasks requiring "paying" attention to everything overlaid onto the screen. I mean, these terms are used every day but how about actually simulating it as an economy of resource allocation rather than as a computer [youtu.be]?