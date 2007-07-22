from the microsoft-embraces-linux dept.
Good News Everyone!
Systemd Creator Lands At Microsoft
Yesterday's surprise was that Lennart Poettering quietly had left Red Hat following a decade and a half there leading PulseAudio among other projects and ultimately going on to start systemd that has fundamentally reshaped modern Linux distributions. It turns out he had joined Microsoft and continuing his work on systemd.
After yesterday's article about Lennart no longer being at Red Hat, I began receiving tips that the systemd creator had some time back quietly joined Microsoft along with various public comments on Twitter and other mediums by individuals suggesting he joined the Redmond company... At first I thought they were jokes or just snarky remarks, but after a day of following up with folks, it actually turns out not to be a joke.
The prominent open-source developer responsible for several prominent projects joined Microsoft and continuing his focus on systemd development.
More Linux Developers Joining Microsoft, Systemd Creator Adds to the List
It looks like Microsoft is holding all the good cards to play for its industry success with Linux and open-source.
Microsoft always gets the attention for some reason when it comes to open-source and Linux.
And, it also comes to the limelight when we talk about Linux developers...why?
It seems that Microsoft is hiring a lot of Linux developers for a range of projects. And, a popular name has joined the list.
[....] In addition to Lennart, some key developers like Python creator Guido Van Rossum have also joined Microsoft in the past.
It is good to see Microsoft embrace Linux and open source. I for one, welcome our new Redmond overlords.
Systemd supremo Lennart Poettering leaves Red Hat for Microsoft
https://www.theregister.com/2022/07/07/lennart_poettering_leaves_red_hat/
To considerable amusement in the Linux community, the infamous lead developer of systemd has a new job – at Microsoft.
The news surfaced on a Fedora mailing list when someone found that they were unable to tag Poettering in a bug report because his Red Hat Bugzilla account was disabled, to which Poettering responded that he had created a personal account.
This has caused much merriment in comment threads on sites such as Phoronix, Hacker News, and Slashdot, from "Welcome home, Agent Poettering!" to "Good work!" to various quips about future combined Linux-plus-Windows operating systems.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday July 08, @08:56AM (1 child)
Surely someone in M$ must realise this is a massive PR disaster!? They hired the single most unpopular person in the entire linux community.
(Score: 3, Touché) by fraxinus-tree on Friday July 08, @09:01AM
This is not PR. This is a contractual obligation.