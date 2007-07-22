Stories
YouTube Flags Horror Video as “for Kids,” Won't Let Creator Change Rating

posted by janrinok on Friday July 08, @02:22PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Freeman writes:

Google's wonderful content moderation bots are at it again. After previously doing things like including suicide instructions in a children's video, and the whole Elsagate problem, YouTube is now flagging a horror video as "for kids." Worst of all, this is against the creator's wishes. The video was previously flagged as for ages 18 and up, and YouTube decided it was for kids and won't let the creator restore its content rating.

The video in question is from horror series Local58TV. The creator, Kirs Straub, checked his account over the weekend to find that his not-for-kids content has been spotted by YouTube's content moderation AI, and automatically marked for kids.

[Ed's Comment: AC Friendly withdrawn. You can blame you-know-who for the spamming]

  • (Score: 2) by Ox0000 on Friday July 08, @03:08PM

    by Ox0000 (5111) on Friday July 08, @03:08PM (#1258901)

    Computer says no [wikipedia.org], there is no appeal! Prepare for the future.

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Friday July 08, @03:11PM

    by looorg (578) on Friday July 08, @03:11PM (#1258903)

    Youtube knows best, don't argue. The kids have to be trained for the future horrors of adulthood.

