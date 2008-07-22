from the intel-management-engine-included-for-free dept.
Alder Lake-Powered Linux Laptop Arrives With 14 Hours of Battery Life
System76, the Colorado-based Linux laptop, desktop, and server specialist, has announced a new highly portable laptop with an Intel Alder Lake processor inside. The new Lemur Pro is a "lighter than Air" 14-inch form factor laptop with excellent battery life and attractions such as open firmware (powered by Coreboot) and a 180-degree hinge. In addition, buyers can choose to go with Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS pre-installed.
Coreboot, known initially as LinuxBIOS, is significant as it is an open-source BIOS implementation embraced by Linux users. It is lightweight, flexible, and feature-rich. Sadly, not many modern laptops or desktop PCs support Coreboot, but it seems to have gained momentum in recent times. We reported on Coreboot being made available for MSI Z690-A WiFi motherboards in April. More recently, in a demonstration of Coreboot's flexibility for tinkerers, we reported on a port of Doom being released as a Coreboot payload.
Now if only emacs could be a Coreboot payload, you could run the rich set of applications written in emacs lisp.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Saturday July 09, @06:03PM
Rumor has it that supposedly they may have a shop within the EU soon. Either way, this will be on quite few people's shortlist as System76 does have a good reputation for nice computers.
The only thing obvious to pick on is that "Alder Lake" is just a fancy name for x86. Getting 14 hours out of a power-hungry x86 processor is still an excellent achievement, but if this had been RISC-V or ARM it would have been far more with the same battery. I would also settle for MIPS.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by crm114 on Saturday July 09, @06:20PM (1 child)
Back in the 80's my first ibm-pc with 640K + EGA add-on card, plus CRT monitor, and internal 20MB half-height hard drive cost $2500.
Pretty much every computer I've upgraded to in the years since has been about that price point. That is, a machine for business work, not a gaming rig, nor a "computer for grandma"
Checked out their "Configure your Lemur Pro" page. $2200. Yup.
And that's with 2022 US$, not 1985 US$.
Interesting how the material costs/technology/moore's law/ whatever has managed to "counteract" inflation.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by crm114 on Saturday July 09, @06:22PM
And replying to myself....
counteract inflation, and still provide 1000x the $2500 got me back in the 80's