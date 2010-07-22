from the mouth-writing-checks-the-tail-can't-cash dept.
Three submitted stories on different aspects of the breakdown of the Musk/Twitter tale.
Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter is in peril:
Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter is in serious jeopardy, three people familiar with the matter say, as Musk's camp concluded that Twitter's figures on spam accounts are not verifiable.
[...] The spam accounts are not the only reason Musk might try to wriggle out of the deal. Twitter's share price has fallen dramatically since his takeover bid in April, leading to the impression that he is overpaying. And Musk also runs two other major companies, Tesla and SpaceX, along with some start-ups.
[...] Musk likely grasps the difficulty of backing out at this stage, prompting him to find legal reasons to justify an exit, according to Carl Tobias, law professor at the University of Richmond.
After raising the bot issue, for example, Musk said Twitter's figures could constitute a "material adverse misstatement," a likely reference to a contractual clause that gives him the ability to back out of the deal in the event of a significant event that fundamentally changes the business.
"I think it's an excuse," Tobias said. "It doesn't seem to me that a court would find that persuasive." Tobias cited Musk's own waiving of due diligence in his hasty acceptance of the deal. "It does seem to me that it undercuts a lot of arguments he could try to make otherwise," he said.
Elon Musk has notified Twitter the $44 billion buyout is off, citing "false and misleading representations"
Musk's withdrawal from Twitter deal sets stage for long court battle:
Analysis: billionaire could be fined $1bn for walking away – and he risks new lawsuits and even his job, experts say
The Twitter chair, Bret Taylor, said on Friday that the social media firm would sue in a Delaware court to enforce the deal. The deal included a "specific performance" clause, a provision that may force Musk to buy the company as long as he has financing in place. Musk in May said he had secured financing to complete the deal.
Musk may also face a fine of $1bn to walk away, a penalty he is seeking to evade by accusing Twitter of a "breach of multiple provisions" of the agreement, according to a letter filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing the dissolution of the offer.
[...] "What Musk and his team are doing is trying to come up with an excuse so that he doesn't have to pay the penalty fees to walk away," said Anat Beck, a professor and business law expert at Case Western Reserve University.
In addition to the fine for the failed deal, Musk could face serious consequences from the SEC for his antics, which have had major impacts on the several public companies he manages as well as Twitter itself.
[...] "The fine will be painful for Musk, but what would be more painful is if the SEC used its power to say 'you are not fit to run the companies you are running and someone else should be appointed as CEO'," Beck said.
[...] "Investors in any company that has been impacted by this can bring forth a lawsuit," she said. "The question is: do we have fraud? Do we have a billionaire that is doing this purposely to impact the markets? That is legally what needs to be answered."
