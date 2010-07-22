The Netherlands became one of the first countries to make work from home a legal right after the Dutch parliament approved legislation. Work from home, also known as remote work, is an employment arrangement which facilitates the employees to work from anywhere. They do not need to commute to a central place of work, such as an office building, warehouse, retail store, etc.

Work from home became a common practice during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as globally, companies were forced to shut their offices due to lockdowns.

The pandemic has fueled a shift in attitudes about work, with many workers seeking to maintain some of the flexibility they've experienced over the last two years.

Bloomberg reported that work-from-home legislation was approved by the lower house of the bicameral parliament of the Netherlands on Tuesday (July 5).

Importantly, the legislation now needs a green light from the Dutch senate before its final adoption. As per the law, employers will have to consider employee requests to work from home as long as their professions allow it.

[...] Now, employers are calling their employees back to the offices as the world economy is gradually opening up. For example, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk last month issued an ultimatum for staff at the company to return to the office, or leave.