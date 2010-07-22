from the home-is-where-the-laptop-is dept.
Work from home is now a legal right in Netherlands - World News:
The Netherlands became one of the first countries to make work from home a legal right after the Dutch parliament approved legislation. Work from home, also known as remote work, is an employment arrangement which facilitates the employees to work from anywhere. They do not need to commute to a central place of work, such as an office building, warehouse, retail store, etc.
Work from home became a common practice during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as globally, companies were forced to shut their offices due to lockdowns.
The pandemic has fueled a shift in attitudes about work, with many workers seeking to maintain some of the flexibility they've experienced over the last two years.
Bloomberg reported that work-from-home legislation was approved by the lower house of the bicameral parliament of the Netherlands on Tuesday (July 5).
Importantly, the legislation now needs a green light from the Dutch senate before its final adoption. As per the law, employers will have to consider employee requests to work from home as long as their professions allow it.
[...] Now, employers are calling their employees back to the offices as the world economy is gradually opening up. For example, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk last month issued an ultimatum for staff at the company to return to the office, or leave.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 11, @01:08PM (2 children)
How dare peons enjoy their work, that is the right of executives only.
Private jets, private islands, retreats, bonuses, all the toys - none of these help with work, they're simply a vehicle for superiors to Lord it over inferiors. Now back in the cubicle.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday July 11, @01:17PM (1 child)
Indeed. It's quite clear that there are many at the top in many companies who don't trust us. I don't want to work for them. It's kind of them to let us know.
I love working from home. I am so much more productive and it is so much less stressful. I get peace and quite to focus and I can speak to people at the touch of a button when I really need to.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Monday July 11, @01:36PM
More importantly, I can NOT talk to people when I need to, and I can pretend to listen to the droning narcissist whose only reason to hold meetings is to hear himself talk about drivel nobody needs to hear.
Yes, C-Suits, I look your way. Nobody gives a fuck about your awesome performance that is actually my performance, and if you have visions, tell it to a shrink.