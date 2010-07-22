from the never-let-a-good-war-go-to-waste dept.
The invasion of Ukraine has prompted militaries to update their arsenals—and Silicon Valley stands to capitalize:
Exactly two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Alexander Karp, the CEO of data analytics company Palantir, made his pitch to European leaders. With war on their doorstep, Europeans ought to modernize their arsenals with Silicon Valley's help, he argued in an open letter.
[...] Militaries are responding to the call. NATO announced on June 30 that it is creating a $1 billion innovation fund that will invest in early-stage startups and venture capital funds developing "priority" technologies such as artificial intelligence, big-data processing, and automation.
[...] The relationship between tech and the military wasn't always so amicable. In 2018, following employee protests and outrage, Google pulled out of the Pentagon's Project Maven, an attempt to build image recognition systems to improve drone strikes.The episode caused heated debate about human rights and the morality of developing AI for autonomous weapons.
[...] But four years later, Silicon Valley is closer to the world's militaries than ever. And it's not just big companies, either—startups are finally getting a look in, says Yll Bajraktari, who was previously executive director of the US National Security Commission on AI (NSCAI) and now works for the Special Competitive Studies Project, a group that lobbies for more adoption of AI across the US.
In a piece for Prospect magazine co-written with Lucy Suchman, a sociology professor at Lancaster University, she argued that AI boosters are stoking Cold War rhetoric and trying to create a narrative that positions Big Tech as "critical national infrastructure," too big and important to break up or regulate. They warn that AI adoption by the military is being presented as an inevitability rather than what it really is: an active choice that involves ethical complexities and trade-offs.
[...] Despite the steady march of AI into the field of battle, the ethical concerns that prompted the protests around Project Maven haven't gone away.
There have been some efforts to assuage those concerns. Aware it has a trust issue, the US Department of Defense has rolled out "responsible artificial intelligence" guidelines for AI developers, and it has its own ethical guidelines for the use of AI. NATO has an AI strategy that sets out voluntary ethical guidelines for its member nations.
[...] One of their key concepts is that humans must always retain control of AI systems. But as the technology develops, that won't really be possible, says Payne.
"The whole point of an autonomous [system] is to allow it to make a decision faster and more accurately than a human could do and at a scale that a human can't do," he says. "You're effectively hamstringing yourself if you say 'No, we're going to lawyer each and every decision.'"
[...] Ultimately, the new era of military AI raises a slew of difficult ethical questions that we don't have answers to yet.
One of those questions is how automated we want armed forces to be in the first place, says Payne. On one hand, AI systems might reduce casualties by making war more targeted, but on the other, you're "effectively creating a robot mercenary force to fight on your behalf," he says. "It distances your society from the consequences of violence."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 11, @07:02PM (3 children)
Came out of nowhere, we need to prevent this in the future and spend all that is needed to do it:
https://www.salon.com/2022/06/30/nato-and-the-ukraine-war-it-took-30-years-for-and-the-west-to-create-this-disaster/ [salon.com]
Or we could use that money and spend it on stopping global warming, which will soon become apparent as the bigger threat.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday July 11, @07:35PM (2 children)
This is a classic fusion of fallacy of composition and blame deflection. It's quite clear that Russia is the sole actor responsible for "this disaster". The phony concern over broken promises about NATO are ridiculous because they ignore two important points. First, that NATO has never in its entire existence acted against Russia militarily. Even now, it's western governments choosing to ship military hardware and such, not NATO acting against Russia directly. Second, Russia has just given a sound demonstration that the reason for NATO's existence is justified - as well as the actions of the past three decades! There would be no Ukraine war without Russia's duplicity.
And that brings me to the ridiculous bias of such arguments. If it's concerning that NATO supposedly violated some agreement not to expand to Russia's border, then why isn't it similarly concerning when Russia blatantly violated real treaty obligations by invading Ukraine back in 2014? Why should we take this silly blame redirection seriously?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday July 11, @07:46PM (1 child)
Just because everyone didn't react to 2014 Crimea doesn't mean we shouldn't overreact to 2022 Ukraine now.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday July 11, @07:53PM
What is an appropriate level of reaction to the Ukraine invasion of 2022 and why is what we're doing now too much?