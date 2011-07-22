Studies suggest that taking a shower or bath before bed can help you fall asleep more quickly. And it's not just because it relaxes you, though that plays a part. It has to do with the body's circadian rhythm and thermoregulation process.

[...] Your body relies on thermoregulation to regulate your circadian rhythm, also known as your sleep-wake cycle. Your internal body temperature signals to the brain that it's time to fall asleep. Now, we're not talking about drastic changes in body temperature -- it's only one to two degrees.

Showering helps the process along. While in the warm water, your body temperature rises and your blood flow is stimulated, but the increased blood circulation helps heat escape your body quicker. This allows your temperature to drop after you get out.

Once your body temperature is lowered, it signals to your brain that it's time to hit the sheets. Studies say to keep your water temperature between 104 to 109 degrees Fahrenheit for the best quality sleep. We know that most people can't perfectly regulate their shower temperature. A good rule of thumb is warm water -- not too hot or too cold.

The other part that you should consider is timing. Experts say that 90 minutes before bed is the ideal time to get the most benefits, according to a systematic data analysis of existing research. Your shower should last at least 10 minutes to get the most benefits.