Low-code development becoming business skill 'table stakes':
A shortage of software developers and IT workers in general is forcing businesses to turn to "citizen developers" within their organizations to create business applications supporting digital transformation efforts.
Finding workers with software development skills, or training them in-house, is becoming a priority, according to John Bratincevic, a senior analyst at Forrester. When speaking with business clients, he says, the most common question he gets is how they can stand up and scale a citizen development strategy.
What makes citizen development possible is a raft of low-code and no-code development platforms, which enable business users with little to no coding experience to develop apps based on business needs. Companies are leveraging these platforms to create "hundreds or thousands of citizen developers in their organizations. They want to know how to nurture people, so they become really skilled in low-code," Bratincevic said.
"In my opinion, where this is all going is low-code development will just be table stakes for the business worker — just like personal productivity tools," he added.
[...] A January survey by research firm IDC of 380 enterprises showed that 49% of respondents are purchasing low-code or no-code platforms to move innovation in-house. The second-largest reason for purchasing the software tools (39%) was "pandemic-related needs."
In 2021, the global market for low-code development technology hit $13.8 billion in revenue. And the adoption of low-code software development platforms is growing by more than 20% a year, according to research firm Gartner. By 2023, low-code development is expected to be adopted by more than half of all medium- to large-sized companies.
Low-code development tools abstract away the more commonly used code base and replace it with a graphical user interface or visual "what you see is what you get" (WYSIWYG) interface to build an application. The technology enables employees who may not have a technical background to become citizen developers, expanding opportunities beyond the traditional hiring pool or day-to-day workflow. Additionally, low-code tools allow traditional developers to focus on more challenging tasks while others handle simpler development jobs with low-code technology.
[...] The millennials and younger workers that make up the majority of today's workforce are far more comfortable with technology, including software development, than older workers. "They understand there is an app that provides some utility for them," Torres said. "With these [low-code] platforms, people typically try it out, get some initial success, and then try to do more."
Torres has seen groups ranging from facilities teams to human resources departments develop applications, with the development work done by people who typically don't have technology pedigree.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 12, @04:26PM (2 children)
Just the other day Janrinok was complaining about not having Perl programming skills in-house... now he can get a millennial to whip together a spam-blocking system in Scratch.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 12, @04:41PM (1 child)
Sorry, boomer, Scratch is just a kid's toy. For mission critical applications you want to use a proper low-code language like Minecraft.
(Score: 2) by Rich on Tuesday July 12, @05:10PM
Using Conway's Game of Life as a benchmark, Minecraft https://youtu.be/D8FMiFswZN8?t=76 [youtu.be] still looks like it has a little bit more overhead than APL ( life ← {⊃1 ⍵ ∨.∧ 3 4 = +/ +⌿ ¯1 0 1 ∘.⊖ ¯1 0 1 ⌽¨ ⊂⍵} ), which is now back in the game, thanks to Unicode.
(Score: 2) by Uncle_Al on Tuesday July 12, @05:13PM (1 child)
And who is going to maintain these little blunders of joy?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 12, @05:19PM
Gig workers.