Potholes are among the daily pitfalls plaguing Sydney drivers and for the first time the dangerous and costly hazards are being mapped in real time. New technology installed on buses and rubbish trucks is detecting cracks - and stopping potholes in their tracks. Cameras have been fitted on rubbish trucks and motion sensors on buses to map Sydney's damaged roads.

Customer Services Minister Victor Dominello said the vehicles were an "obvious" choice for the new technology."Garbage trucks travel on every road, buses travel on every major road - combining both of them to identify potholes is the obvious way forward," he said. More than 30 Transport for NSW buses are testing the technology in a three-month trial [...].

[...] With Sydney's intense rain recently, there's plenty of damage.

"The idea of the trial is to try and detect the road condition before it gets worse, so we can have predictive maintenance and so the council crews can go out there and fix it," [Transport Minister] Knox, said.