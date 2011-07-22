from the sometimes-the-obvious-things-are-overlooked dept.
Sydney rubbish trucks and buses detecting potholes before they form:
Potholes are among the daily pitfalls plaguing Sydney drivers and for the first time the dangerous and costly hazards are being mapped in real time. New technology installed on buses and rubbish trucks is detecting cracks - and stopping potholes in their tracks. Cameras have been fitted on rubbish trucks and motion sensors on buses to map Sydney's damaged roads.
Customer Services Minister Victor Dominello said the vehicles were an "obvious" choice for the new technology."Garbage trucks travel on every road, buses travel on every major road - combining both of them to identify potholes is the obvious way forward," he said. More than 30 Transport for NSW buses are testing the technology in a three-month trial [...].
[...] With Sydney's intense rain recently, there's plenty of damage.
"The idea of the trial is to try and detect the road condition before it gets worse, so we can have predictive maintenance and so the council crews can go out there and fix it," [Transport Minister] Knox, said.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Tuesday July 12, @10:20PM
A few decades ago, a car encountered a pothole in Montreal on the Decarie Expressway service road. But instead of just having a big bump as it drove over it, the pothole sides crumbled and the entire car fell into the pothole.
It took an emergency intervention to get the driver (and the car) out. Both were somewhat worse for wear. Of course that bit of road got closed and repaired.
But then the city realised they had to be a bit more proactive -- evidently the underground area under that pothole had become a small cave, with an ensuing cave-in.
They got some kind of ground-penetrating sensor (maybe radar? sonar?) and put it on a truck. That truck was then used to drive along all Montreal streets in a regular pattern to detect future potential cave-ins so they could be dealt with proactively.
Looks like Sidney is doing something similar, but many times over. It should work. If the garbage trucks really go *everywhere* and not just along designated streets and lanes where people put their garbage.
(Areas with back lanes might well have their garbage put out on the back lane instead of in the street in front, so the street might not get checked for waiting disasters)
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday July 12, @10:29PM
Who could also benefit from pothole repair [vice.com] (title is likely NSFW).