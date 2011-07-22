from the first-wave dept.
Monday, July 11
5:30 p.m. – White House briefing to preview imagery from the James Webb Space Telescope
Tuesday, July 12
9:45 a.m. (EDT) – Opening remarks: James Webb Space Telescope's first full-color images and data
10:30 a.m. – First full-color images and data from the James Webb Space Telescope
12:30 p.m. – Media briefing: James Webb Space Telescope's first full-color images and data
3 p.m. – Media interviews: James Webb Space Telescope's first full-color images and data
NASA's Webb Delivers Deepest Infrared Image of Universe Yet
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has produced the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date. Known as Webb's First Deep Field, this image of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 is overflowing with detail.
Thousands of galaxies – including the faintest objects ever observed in the infrared – have appeared in Webb's view for the first time. This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground.
More images will be released after 10:30 AM EDT tomorrow, from these targets:
These listed targets below represent the first wave of full-color scientific images and spectra the observatory has gathered, and the official beginning of Webb's general science operations. They were selected by an international committee of representatives from NASA, ESA, CSA, and the Space Telescope Science Institute.
- Carina Nebula: The Carina Nebula is one of the largest and brightest nebulae in the sky, located approximately 7,600 light-years away in the southern constellation Carina. Nebulae are stellar nurseries where stars form. The Carina Nebula is home to many massive stars, several times larger than the Sun.
- WASP-96 b (spectrum): WASP-96 b is a giant planet outside our solar system, composed mainly of gas. The planet, located nearly 1,150 light-years from Earth, orbits its star every 3.4 days. It has about half the mass of Jupiter, and its discovery was announced in 2014.
- Southern Ring Nebula: The Southern Ring, or "Eight-Burst" nebula, is a planetary nebula – an expanding cloud of gas, surrounding a dying star. It is nearly half a light-year in diameter and is located approximately 2,000 light years away from Earth.
- Stephan's Quintet: About 290 million light-years away, Stephan's Quintet is located in the constellation Pegasus. It is notable for being the first compact galaxy group ever discovered in 1877. Four of the five galaxies within the quintet are locked in a cosmic dance of repeated close encounters.
- SMACS 0723: Massive foreground galaxy clusters magnify and distort the light of objects behind them, permitting a deep field view into both the extremely distant and intrinsically faint galaxy populations.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 11, @09:43PM (3 children)
Curious where the Fine Submission got its headline....
There is no mention of Biden in the linked article.
Furthermore, I think it should be self-evident that the James Webb Space Telescope and Joseph Biden have basically NO relationship.
So again, where the Fine Submission get its headline?
Hmmm?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday July 11, @09:45PM
https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Webb/How_to_see_Webb_s_new_images [esa.int]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 11, @09:54PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Monday July 11, @09:57PM (7 children)
I'm interested in seeing the photo, and just want a direct link to the photo, not a link to a video stream where I can watch them unveil it. After I see the photo I'll decide if i want to watch the pomp and circumstance of the unveiling video. Probably not though. There's just not enough time in the day to watch videos containing such low infromation density. Although I might read an article summarizing it. I'd be more interested in hearing from the actual scientists than anything a politician has to say about it, but even then, I'd probably rather read it then watch a video of them talking.
(Score: 2) by r1348 on Monday July 11, @10:18PM (1 child)
Oh why, I'm thoroughly enjoying watching Kamala Harris robotically reading a script, while clearly having no clue on what she's talking about.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday July 11, @10:21PM
I enjoyed the audio glitching, and the weird whooshing transition.
(Score: 2) by DECbot on Monday July 11, @10:20PM (2 children)
I too look forward to the unveiling of the photo, however I recognize this is a supreme opportunity for a classic goat.se troll.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 11, @10:24PM
It would have been a great worldwide Rickroll opportunity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 11, @10:50PM
Let's take a look at Uranus [i.ibb.co]. That's a URANUS joke, son. Geddit - your anus.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 11, @10:27PM
You could have just gone to the NASA site and looked it up [nasa.gov].
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday July 11, @10:31PM
https://www.nasa.gov/sites/default/files/thumbnails/image/main_image_deep_field_smacs0723-5mb.jpg [nasa.gov]
This is Webb's First Deep Field image, the SMACS 0723 mentioned above.
