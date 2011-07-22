from the EVs-are-passing-gas dept.
TeslaRati:
North Carolina wants to spend $50K to trash free public EV chargers
[....] The bill, House Bill 1049, would set aside $50,000 to get rid of the free public EV chargers unless free gas pumps are built alongside the free public EV chargers.
[....] incoming state House representative, Ben Moss is sponsoring the bill. Dyer noted that there are three free public Level 2 EV chargers in his town and unless the towns and cities refuse to build free gas and diesel pumps next to the EV chargers, Moss wants them gone. Dyer wrote that the main theme of the bill is:
"We've simply got to do something about these free public chargers, even if it costs us $50,000! Those things cost tens of cents per hour when they're being used."
Car and Driver:
North Carolina Looks to Remove Public EV Chargers, Probably to the Trash
[....] Ben Moss cares about the consumers being harmed by these hypothetical free chargers—namely, any customer who arrived via internal-combustion vehicle, or on foot, or in a sedan chair. Why is someone else gaining some advantage based on a decision they made? That's not how life works.
[....] House Bill 1049 decrees that all customer receipts will have to show what share of the bill went toward the charger out in the lot. That way, anyone who showed up for dinner in an F-150 (not the electric one) can get mad that their jalapeño poppers helped pay for a business expense not directly related to them. It's the same way you demand to know how much Applebee's spends to keep the lights on in its parking lot overnight, when you're not there.
[....] Critics of this bill might point out that increasing the number of electric cars could actually benefit owners of internal-combustion vehicles, thanks to reduced demand for petroleum products—kind of like how, during the Colonial Pipeline gas shortage, there were no Ford Mustang Mach-Es in line at the local pumps. Or, to put it another way, if the price of paste skyrockets because your local politicians eat so much paste, those prices might come down if you could get them to eat some crayons.
EV drivers shouldn't turn onto a street marked NO OUTLET.
(Score: 2) by Kell on Wednesday July 13, @12:45AM
... but somehow folks are always telling you what you can't do.
Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday July 13, @12:58AM
So who built the "free" EV charging stations and why? Was it the city then? So they first paid to build them and then for the electricity and now the government wants to pay for removing them? Wouldn't it be better to just charge for them to be used then?
That said how the hell can it costs $50k to remove three charging stations? Just turn off the power to them. Is this some kind of secret slushfund in play? Another bridge to nowhere?