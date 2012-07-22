from the Mr.-McFeely dept.
Drones are to be used to courier drugs in a bid to speed up the delivery of vital medicines, the NHS has announced:
Chemotherapy drugs will be flown from Portsmouth to a hospital on the Isle of Wight as part of a pilot scheme.
NHS England said it was hoped that the technology would lead to "same-day delivery" of orders across the country.
[...] The scheme will cut delivery times to the island from four hours to 30 minutes, with one flight replacing two car journeys and one hovercraft or ferry journey per delivery.
The drugs will be flown directly from the pharmacy at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust to St Mary's Hospital, where staff will collect them before distributing it to hospital teams and patients.
An NHS England spokesman said chemotherapy drugs were difficult to transport as some doses have a short shelf life.
[...] A trial of the drone programme in Northumbria is expected to follow the initial Isle of Wight trial.
This seems like the perfect use case for drone delivery.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday July 13, @06:36AM
Finally, a use of these things that's for saving lives, not taking or ruining them! The entire point of these little mini-copters is to deliver supplies to places in a hurry that a full-size aircraft can't or won't get to.
As someone in the medical field I wholeheartedly support this. Just better hope they don't crash; Uncle Vinny (vincristine/blastine) and friends make for some seriously nasty chemical spills. I've made plenty of IV doses but never, thank goodness, had to work in the chemo hood...
