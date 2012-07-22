Chemotherapy drugs will be flown from Portsmouth to a hospital on the Isle of Wight as part of a pilot scheme.

NHS England said it was hoped that the technology would lead to "same-day delivery" of orders across the country.

[...] The scheme will cut delivery times to the island from four hours to 30 minutes, with one flight replacing two car journeys and one hovercraft or ferry journey per delivery.

The drugs will be flown directly from the pharmacy at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust to St Mary's Hospital, where staff will collect them before distributing it to hospital teams and patients.

An NHS England spokesman said chemotherapy drugs were difficult to transport as some doses have a short shelf life.

[...] A trial of the drone programme in Northumbria is expected to follow the initial Isle of Wight trial.