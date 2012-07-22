from the move-fast-and-break-things dept.
Uber lobbied politicians, broke laws in global push: reports:
Uber Technologies Inc. attempted to lobby politicians and flouted laws as part of efforts to expand globally from 2013 to 2017, according to newspaper reports based on leaked documents.
The company allegedly received assistance in its efforts from politicians including French President Emmanuel Macron, reports from outlets including the Guardian and Le Monde said. The so-called "Uber Files" — based on more than 124,000 documents shared with the non-profit International Consortium of Investigative Journalists — cover a period of time when co-founder Travis Kalanick was chief executive officer and detail the lengths to which the company sought to expand into key cities like Paris.
In a statement released shortly after the reports were published, Uber didn't deny any of the allegations and instead focused on the changes that have been made since Dara Khosrowshahi was named CEO in 2017.
"There has been no shortage of reporting on Uber's mistakes prior to 2017," the San Francisco-based company said in a statement. "Thousands of stories have been published, multiple books have been written — there's even been a TV series."
Uber said that Khosrowshahi has transformed the company, making safety a top priority.
"When we say Uber is a different company today, we mean it literally: 90% of current Uber employees joined after Dara became CEO," according to the statement.
Uber's aggressive tactics as it took on the taxi industry have been reported on for years. Bloomberg News reported in 2018 that the company had deployed a remote system to prevent police from obtaining internal data during raids.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 13, @08:19PM (1 child)
I'm mildly amused that lobbying politicians is being put on the same level as committing crimes.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday July 13, @08:27PM
Imagine the Mafia deciding that they would take over the taxi services, globally. But, they insist that the definition of employee has to be changed, they insist that licensing be abolished, they insist that drivers bring their own cars, they insist on one concession after another, including tax breaks.
So, Uber isn't run by the Mafia. Still, everything they've done has been shady as all hell. Surprising that someone has just discovered that Uber has broken tons of laws, ain't it?
Our first six presidents were educated men. Then, along came a Democrat.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday July 13, @08:22PM (1 child)
"When we say Uber is a different company today, we mean it literally: 90% of current Uber employees joined after Dara became CEO"
So we used to be scumbags that did a lot of shady stuff and broke the law, but we totally don't do those things anymore ... Promise! But please don't try to verify that or investigate us. Just trust us.
Still that leaves about 10% of the company that are still shady scumbags then ...
Macron was recently reelected. How convenient this didn't come out earlier ...
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday July 13, @08:41PM
No investigation is necessary to understand that Uber is a bunch of shady scumbags, marketing a product that skirts existing laws and regulations by the slimmest of clearances, or more often tramples straight over the regulations and just dares local enforcement to try and stop them.
In the 1990s I made a list of business models that could dramatically benefit from the coming internet connectivity, cell (to become smart) phones, etc. Private driver taxi dispatch was at the top of the list, but being a timid law abiding business group, we declined to challenge the existing regulations and entrenched industry. Uber (Lyft, et. al.) were more bold, and so far they have profited. Much like Juul profited by completely ignoring all the nicotine regulating legislation because "they don't sell a tobacco burning product." Yeah.
2nd on that list was non-people delivery services, similar to DoorDash, Instacart, etc. It was deemed a management nightmare, and we were too generous in our evaluation of what kind of pay the drivers would demand - Uber, Lyft, et. al. proved: people will work to lose money in the long run, as long as they're getting a little cash in their pockets in the short term.
Beneficiaries of the failed mathematics/financial education system, these internet giants are.
