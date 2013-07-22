In a major push toward renewable power generation, the Sindh government announced to install Pakistan's first floating solar power plant with a 500MW generation capacity.

The project would be set up at Keenjhar Lake at a cost of $400 million, informed Provincial Minister of Sindh for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh.

Taking to social media, the provincial minister informed that the floating solar power plant would start generating electricity in a span of two years. "A letter of Intent (Lol) of the project has been issued," he said.

[...] The development comes as Pakistan is taking steps to ramp up its renewable power generation capacity, as it faces a deepening energy crisis, while the country struggles to grab tenders for the purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

[...] Meanwhile, the federal government also decided to announce the national solar energy policy on 1st August with implementation contingent on the approval of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

[...] The premier further stated that the government is trying to make the country self-sufficient in the energy sector as the meeting was informed that a proposal to convert fuel-powered powerhouses in the country to solar energy is under consideration besides another proposal for the generation of solar energy on 2,000 feeders of 11kV is also under consideration the meeting was further informed.