from the wishing-to-maintain-their-anonymity dept.
Tails Linux Version 5.2 Is Out (2022-07-12)
https://tails.boum.org/news/version_5.2/index.en.html
Included software
Update Tor Browser to 11.5.
Update Thunderbird to 91.11.0.
https://gitlab.tails.boum.org/tails/tails/-/blob/master/debian/changelog
