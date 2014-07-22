Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Tails Linux Version 5.2 Is Released [* AC Friendly *]

posted by janrinok on Thursday July 14, @06:35AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the wishing-to-maintain-their-anonymity dept.
OS

Fire Enema writes:

Tails Linux Version 5.2 Is Out (2022-07-12)

https://tails.boum.org/news/version_5.2/index.en.html

--> Changes and updates

Included software
------------------------------
Update Tor Browser to 11.5.
Update Thunderbird to 91.11.0.
------------------------------

--> Changelog:

https://gitlab.tails.boum.org/tails/tails/-/blob/master/debian/changelog

Original Submission


«  Scientists Cloned Mice from Freeze-Dried Skin Cells, Opening the Door to Biopreservation [* AC *]
Tails Linux Version 5.2 Is Released [* AC Friendly *] | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.