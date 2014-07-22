from the blind-is-the-one-who-censors-what-we-see-and-hear dept.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/08/media/hollywood-china-censors-box-office-intl-hnk/index.html
Hollywood has long bent over backwards to give Chinese censors what they want. Not anymore.
Over the past year, producers behind some of the hottest US blockbusters have kept in scenes that could irk China's censors, apparently less concerned about the potential loss of access to theaters across the country of 1.4 billion people.
As a result, some of the most anticipated movies released in recent months — including "Top Gun: Maverick," "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Lightyear" — have not, and may never, hit the world's second largest box office.
All films publicly screened in China need a permit from regulators. Censorship is rife, with authorities increasingly clamping down on what they perceive to be inappropriate, including in some cases the appearance of cleavage, tattoos or people smoking, as well as more obviously politically sensitive elements.
[...] So why would these companies push back, putting tens or hundreds of millions of dollars at risk? For one, industry veterans say that China's movie market isn't what it used to be.
[...] "Pleasing Beijing no longer guarantees big revenues in China," he told CNN Business. "Such risk and effort no longer guarantee results, and I expect this lack of certainty to prolong this era of pushback for quite some time."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 14, @08:21PM
We like our...
> ... cleavage, tattoos or people smoking, as well as more obviously politically sensitive elements.
Maybe this will be enough to get me back to the movies?
(Score: 3, Informative) by EvilSS on Thursday July 14, @08:27PM (2 children)
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Thursday July 14, @08:31PM
Spot on. Google, Microsoft, and others have complied with China's censorship, until they found out how little money they would make in exchange.
Our first six presidents were educated men. Then, along came a Democrat.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 14, @09:01PM
Exactly. We're not suddenly enlightened beings who care about human rights. We're still the same assholes that kept people in slavery for millenia, made kids work in coal mines, drop incendiary devices on cities, etc. Maybe the needle moved is all.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Thursday July 14, @08:52PM (2 children)
Yea, because is what everyone wants to see, idiots covered in permanent ugly markings. So this means we are going to see more tattoos? Yea, head to toe tattoos jumping up in your face and dancing around.... aw shit they already had that movie and it was a fucking DISNEY movie! Vomit, vomit, vomit, vomit, barf, vomit. What the fuck is WRONG with people?!
China also sensors religious stuff... dare I ask if that means we are going to see more religious shit in movies?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 14, @09:03PM
You know you can shut your eyes, right? Nobody's forcing you to have
an abortiona tattoo.
(Score: 2) by TrentDavey on Thursday July 14, @09:16PM
Jimmy Buffett: Permanent Reminder of a Temporary Feeling
https://genius.com/Jimmy-buffett-permanent-reminder-of-a-temporary-feeling-lyrics [genius.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 14, @09:07PM
America first, baby!
Hollywood's gone totally MAGA!