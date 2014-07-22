from the whose-piece-of-mind? dept.
China's Surveillance State Hits Rare Resistance From Its Own Subjects:
Chinese artists have staged performances to highlight the ubiquity of surveillance cameras. Privacy activists have filed lawsuits against the collection of facial recognition data. Ordinary citizens and establishment intellectuals alike have pushed back against the abuse of Covid tracking apps by the authorities to curb protests. Internet users have shared tips on how to evade digital monitoring.
As China builds up its vast surveillance and security apparatus, it is running up against growing public unease about the lack of safeguards to prevent the theft or misuse of personal data. The ruling Communist Party is keenly aware of the cost to its credibility of any major security lapses: Last week, it moved systematically to squelch news about what was probably the largest known breach of a Chinese government computer system, involving the personal information of as many as one billion citizens.
The breach dealt a blow to Beijing, exposing the risks of its expansive efforts to vacuum up enormous amounts of digital and biological information on the daily activities and social connections of its people from social media posts, biometric data, phone records and surveillance videos. The government says these efforts are necessary for public safety: to limit the spread of Covid, for instance, or to catch criminals. But its failure to protect the data exposes citizens to problems like fraud and extortion, and threatens to erode people's willingness to comply with surveillance.
"You never know who is going to sell or leak your information," said Jewel Liao, a Shanghai resident whose details were among those released in the leak.
"It's just a bit unusual to see that even the police are vulnerable too," Ms. Liao said.
[...] In addition to basic information like names, addresses and ID numbers, the sample also featured details that appeared to be drawn from external databases, like instructions for couriers on where to drop off deliveries, raising questions about how much information private companies share with the authorities. And, of particular concern for many, it also contained intensely personal information, such as police reports that included the names of people accused of rape and domestic violence, as well as private information about political dissidents.
The government has sought to erase nearly all discussion of the leak. At a Cabinet meeting chaired by China's premier, Li Keqiang, last week, officials made only a passing reference to the question of privacy, emphasizing the need to "defend information security" so that the public and businesses could "operate with peace of mind," according to the official Xinhua News Agency.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Friday July 15, @02:56PM
Give it. But make sure it's the data you want everyone to have.
In other words, poison the well. Feel the algo the data you want them to have. My Facebook page is a lie. Totally. According to the page, I'm rubbing shoulders with the greatest and brightest of my industry (Photoshop is really one hell of a tool!), I'm the model citizen you always wanted and in my spare time, I help puppy dogs across the road.
That aside, the cookie profile you can get from my browser als well as my browsing habits are a total mess. I actually visit about 200 pages a second. Ok, not me, a plugin I wrote does. It throws random crap into search engines collects a load of sites and visits a few pages there. And of course I allow every tracking cookie there. Not so much on the pages I actually visit, of course.
Poison the data well. Trying to withhold the data is useless. Some will always get out. And some valid data is still valid data. If you can't tell valid data from bogus data, the whole data set is invalid and useless.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday July 15, @03:40PM
is if the Chinese government went all the way in the surveillance and social scoring craziness, and let uabashed tyranny rain down on the citizenry. Because then what will eventually happen is, a majority of the people will decide to revolt en masse and topple the damn communist party sonsabitches, French revolution-stylee.
If the party is smart however, they'll toe the line between restraint and popular outrage, so that a critical mass of dissenters is never quite reached and the status quo lasts forever. Let's hope they're not too smart...