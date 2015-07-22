from the that's-2.4384-meters-for-the-Imperically-challenged dept.
Critics say the law gives police too much discretion:
The same week that a federal judge sentenced ex-cop Derek Chauvin to more prison time for killing George Floyd, Arizona passed a law making it harder to record police by limiting how close bystanders can be while recording specified law enforcement activity. Chauvin was convicted in part because a recording showing his attack on Floyd at close proximity went viral. It was filmed by a teenager named Darnella Frazier while she was standing "a few feet away."
The new Arizona law requires any bystanders recording police activity in the state to stand at a minimum of 8 feet away from the action. If bystanders move closer after police have warned them to back off, they risk being charged with a misdemeanor and incurring fines of up to $500, jail time of up to 30 days, or probation of up to a year.
Sponsored by Republican state representative John Kavanagh, the law known as H.B. 2319 makes it illegal to record police at close range. In a USA Today op-ed, Kavanagh said it is important to leave this buffer for police to protect law enforcement from being assaulted by unruly bystanders. He said "there's no reason" to come closer and predicted tragic outcomes for those who do, saying, "Such an approach is unreasonable, unnecessary, and unsafe, and should be made illegal."
Some exceptions: a person being questioned, arrested or otherwise handled by police can record, "as long as it doesn't interfere with police actions." The same exception extends to anyone recording while in a vehicle involved in a police stop. If you're inside an enclosed structure on private property you also have an exception. The caveats "unless law enforcement determines that the person is interfering" or "it is not safe" for them to be in the area potentially gives police a lot of discretion over who can record and when.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday July 15, @08:29PM (2 children)
(sum) police will try to abuse any amount of discretion you give them.
[_] That doesn't look like 8 feet to me, put your hands behind your back to get tazed
[x] If you back up to more than 8 feet, I will continue to approach you to close the gap. It then turns into a chase. Then resisting.
However the police are not the only ones who cause trouble. There are these so called 'sovereign citizens'. They will do a so called "1st amendment audit" with a purpose and intent to disrupt, harass and obstruct officers doing their sworn duty. They are not merely observing. They are there to make ordinary people uncomfortable at best. Such as in a post office recording me, when only the government should be recording what I do. If you're at an active crime or accident scene and want to record, then it seems reasonable to stay out of the way. Don't interact with the officers. Unless you're actually trying to cause trouble.
If the food runs out, we still have each other.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 15, @08:40PM (1 child)
Oh, that was YOU in the post office? Hey, it was nothing personal, man. I just wanted to get my Youtube ratings up some. BTW, you know it's illegal to ship fentanyl from the post office?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday July 15, @09:05PM
Good point. In the future when I am at the post office, I will auction off my fentanyl rather than attempt to mail it.
That probably won't affect your YouTube ratings.
If the food runs out, we still have each other.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Runaway1956 on Friday July 15, @08:30PM (4 children)
Cops are trained to believe anyone within 21 feet is a deadly threat. If you're 8 feet away, the cops can just shoot you dead.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IswY4IbF3Qk [youtube.com]
Our first six presidents were educated men. Then, along came a Democrat.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday July 15, @09:07PM (2 children)
I learned two things:
1. Cops have horrible aim beyond 21 feet
2. At 21 feet or more distance there is no possible way anyone could be a threat
If the food runs out, we still have each other.
(Score: 2) by tizan on Friday July 15, @09:22PM
I am training to spit more than 21 feet !
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday July 15, @09:30PM
At 21 feet or more distance there is no possible way anyone not holding an AR-15 could be a threat.
Україна не входить до складу Росії.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday July 15, @09:23PM
>shoot you dead.
And replace the camera in your dead hand with a drop piece to prove they were justified.
Україна не входить до складу Росії.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday July 15, @09:24PM
When cops arrest someone, especially a family member, things get hinky really fast. If memory serves it takes 21 feet for someone with a knife to defeat someone with a holstered gun.
Can you imagine being a cop with 5-10 hostile folks within 8 feet, trying to subdue an asshole, and wondering which of those are going to knife you in the back?
I don't trust cops, think they're trigger happy and hate the way they're trained to mag dump on anyone in the shadows with a cellphone
But in this case, yeah, I agree with the cops.
I hate when I put something off to tomorrow, and tomorrow arrives.