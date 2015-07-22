Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Even DOOM Can Now Run DOOM!

posted by janrinok on Saturday July 16, @05:53PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the it's-DOOM-all-the-way-down dept.
/dev/random News

upstart writes:

Even DOOM Can Now Run DOOM!:

For years now, the standard test of any newly hacked piece of hardware has been this: can it run DOOM? id Software's 1993 classic first-person shooter has appeared on everything, but here's one from [kgsws] that's a bit special. It's DOOM, running inside DOOM itself.

So how has this feat been achieved? There's a code execution exploit inside the original DOS DOOM II executable, and that has been used to run the more modern Chocolate Doom within the original. [...]

The video below the break shows the game-in-game in action, but the real value lies in its in-depth description of the exploit, that takes us through some of the inner workings of the game and ably explains what's going on. It finishes up with a specially made cinema WAD in which to play DOOM-in-DOOM, and even Hexen-in-DOOM. [...]

Video

Original Submission


«  EA pulls a “reverse Ubisoft,” makes some old BioWare DLC free
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Even DOOM Can Now Run DOOM! | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 16, @06:08PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 16, @06:08PM (#1261309)

    This is how the Matrix will happen, y'know? Stop it.

(1)