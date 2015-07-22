Former bosses of Fukushima operator ordered to pay $97 billion damages:
A Tokyo court Wednesday ordered former executives from the operator of the devastated Fukushima nuclear plant to pay 13.32 trillion yen ($97 billion) for failing to prevent the disaster, plaintiffs said.
Four ex-bosses from the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) were ordered to pay the damages in a suit brought by shareholders over the nuclear disaster triggered by a massive tsunami in 2011.
Plaintiffs emerged from the Tokyo court holding banners reading "shareholders win" and "responsibility recognised".
Lawyers for the plaintiffs hailed the ruling, and said they believed it to be the largest amount of compensation ever awarded in a civil lawsuit in Japan.
"Nuclear power plants can cause irreparable damage to human lives and the environment," the plaintiffs said in a separate statement after the ruling.
"Executives for firms that operate such nuclear plants bear enormous responsibility, which cannot compare with that of other companies."
The shareholders argued that the disaster could have been prevented if TEPCO bosses had listened to research and carried out preventative measures like placing an emergency power source on higher ground.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 16, @11:23PM
Poked around different sources, for example, https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/japan-court-holds-ex-tepco-execs-liable-for-fukushima-crisis/2022/07/13/e8782c42-029e-11ed-8beb-2b4e481b1500_story.html [washingtonpost.com] lists the plaintiffs and bosses:
> A group of 48 TEPCO shareholders filed the suit in 2012 demanding that Katsumata and four others — former TEPCO President Masataka Shimizu, former Vice Presidents Sakae Muto and Ichiro Takekuro, and another executive, Akio Komori, pay 22 trillion yen ($160 billion) in damages to the company to cover its costs. It maintained that they had neglected to heed experts’ tsunami predictions and failed to take adequate tsunami precautions soon enough.
But nowhere did I see that any of the the bosses have the personal funds to pay the fine.
My strong suspicion is that the fine will be appealed to some smaller amount, but maybe another 'Lentil knows more about the Japanese legal system?