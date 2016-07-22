Stories
Burn Pictures On A CD-R, No Special Drive Needed

posted by hubie on Sunday July 17, @03:17AM
from the CD-R-as-art dept.
Hardware

owl writes:

https://hackaday.com/2022/07/11/burn-pictures-on-a-cd-r-no-special-drive-needed/

When we routinely carry devices holding tens or hundreds of gigabytes of data, it's sometimes a shock to remember that there was once a time when 650 MB on a CD was a very big deal indeed. These now archaic storage media came first as silver pre-recorded CD-ROMs, then later as recordable CD-Rs. Most people eventually owned CD writer drives, and some fancy ones came with the feature of etching pictures in the unused portions of the disc.

Haven't got a fancy drive and desire an etched CD-R? No worries, [arduinocelentano] has a solution, in software which writes a disk image for a standard CD writer whose data makes the visible image on the disc.

[Ed: I didn't quite grasp what this was about until clicking through to the project page. Very cool way to be artistic, assuming you still have a CD drive and CD-R disks available. --hubie]

