from the ads-ads-everwhere-are-ads dept.
Influencers are supposed to disclose their ads, but nothing happens when they don't:
In spring 2020, several large, family-friendly TikTok accounts posted videos where they pulled pranks on their friends and family members. They all used toys from Basic Fun!'s Joker Prank Shop line, and all of the videos prominently featured them buying the merchandise at their local Walmart.
The posts sure seemed like ads, but few of them indicated that their creators were paid to promote the toys to an especially vulnerable audience: kids. Many of the creators themselves were kids.
But they were ads, according to Influencer Marketing Factory, an agency that took credit for the campaign on its website and its own TikTok account. [...]
Very few parties seem interested in knowing or following the rules. So much so that a marketing agency seems perfectly comfortable displaying what appear to be violations of them that it helped to create. [...]
This problem isn't unique to TikTok. Instagram has been dealing with it for years, giving brands plenty of time to figure out influencer advertising strategies before TikTok came along. By the time the platform was just a year old, it was already awash in sponsored content — some labeled, some not.
But TikTok's undisclosed ad problem seems to be particularly bad. The app is believed to be especially addictive, with users spending far more time on TikTok than on competitors' apps. And everything is younger: the users, the creators, and the platform itself. TikTok is only now encountering some of the regulatory and legal growing pains its social media platform peers faced years ago.
TikTok is also very popular with a desirable and elusive demographic: Gen Z. And brands know that influencers can be a great way to reach them.
"Gen Z is very predisposed to influencer effectiveness," Gary Wilcox, a communications and marketing professor at the University of Texas, said.
[...] In the end, the real push against deceptive ads may not come from enforcers or the threat of them, but from the platforms themselves. Timelines and For You pages full of shady ads will turn off users, and users are more valuable to platforms than anything else.
"A great way to aggravate your users is to show them stuff that they didn't sign up for and that they don't want," Cutler said. Users don't want to be bombarded with ads, especially when it feels like their favorite creators are trying to trick them, or that the creators are no longer being authentic. These users may not stick around if that's what TikTok increasingly becomes.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday July 17, @08:24AM
I don't know how that word ever became something to aspire to. Any toddler who ever made a doodle with crayons or a noodle necklace is a creator. And so am I on the john every morning. Doesn't mean the creation is any good - as evidenced by 90% of the content on any social media site.