This story is part of Crossing the Broadband Divide, CNET's coverage of how the country is working toward making broadband access universal.
The US Federal Communications Commission wants to make it easier for tribal communities to get access to wireless spectrum to provide broadband and mobile service in areas where traditional broadband and wireless providers don't offer it.
On Thursday, the agency voted unanimously to establish the Enhanced Competition Incentive Program, or ECIP, which will offer incentives to large carriers like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile to make their unused wireless spectrum available to small carriers and tribal groups so they can establish service in unserved areas. The hope is that this program, along with other FCC programs like the Universal Service Fund, as well as newer efforts like the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment Program and Affordable Connectivity Program, will help close the digital divide.
[...] Building networks in rural America is incredibly expensive, and in some places it's nearly impossible. The terrain can be a problem, with mountain ranges or inclement weather making deployment difficult and more costly. But the bigger barrier in rural and tribal regions is more often due to low population density. Broadband providers simply won't offer service if they can't get enough customers to pay for it.
The way the FCC has structured its wireless spectrum auctions has also compounded this economic problem. Wireless spectrum licenses auctioned by the FCC, which often sell for billions of dollars, usually cover large geographic areas, which can be up to tens of thousands of square miles. As a result, the licenses are too expensive for smaller players and often go to the national carriers, which can afford the high price tags.
But because it's more profitable to deploy service in denser cities and suburbs, big carriers usually spend resources there while limiting deployment in rural communities to the minimum required by the FCC, according to the public interest group Public Knowledge. The result is a persistent gap in coverage, with rural and tribal communities perpetually being left out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 17, @10:23PM
How Russians do it.