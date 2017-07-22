In the context of global concerns about climate change and greenhouse gas control, a new technology for CO2 capture, utilization, and storage has attracted broad attention.

Ionic liquids, composed of only cations and anions, are considered a new type of CO2 adsorbent due to their ultralow vapor pressure and environmentally friendly features.

[...] The researchers found that ionic liquids can form a two-dimensional-monolayer, ordered, checkerboard structure when supported by a metal surface. The two-dimensional ionic liquids exhibited anomalous stepwise melting processes, involving localized-rotated, out-of-plane-flipped, and fully disordered states, rather than the single melting point for the bulk ionic liquids.

"Anions and cations are arranged together in a checkerboard manner, thus forming a two-dimensional, ordered Z-bond network. This makes it more likely for the multi-step melting behaviors such as ionic rotation and flip," said Prof. He.

The massive molecular dynamics simulation indicates that the two-dimensional ionic liquids show excellent performance for CO2 capture due to the unsaturated and exposed Z-bonds. The mole fraction of CO2 adsorbed by two-dimensional [Mmim] PF6 was improved by at least one order of magnitude compared with the corresponding bulk ionic liquids.

[...] This two-dimensional editing technique for ionic liquids is expected to provide a new method for the precise control and functional design of liquids, which is promising for various chemical engineering applications involving solvents, electrolytes, and liquid catalysts.