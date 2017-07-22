from the know-thy-enemy dept.
Traditional advertising is making a comeback
Recent studies show that marketers are increasingly turning from online advertising to traditional media such as TV, in part to exploit its high reach. In February 2022, marketers predicted that traditional advertising spending would increase by 2.9%.
However, effective TV advertising requires exposure, which is jeopardized when viewers deliberately avoid ads. For instance, when viewers resort to changing the channel (i.e., zapping) during ad breaks, advertisers lose the ability to communicate the brand message, leading to wasted investment. Zapping is also a problem for broadcasters because it diminishes the attractiveness of the channel for advertisers.
[...] Becker says that "Our results show that the content of ads does indeed influence consumers' zapping behavior. While a high level of creativity in the ads reduces zapping, highly informational content, strong brand presence, and early brand timing increase zapping. Thus, to discourage zapping behavior, managers should invest in creativity and refrain from too much information and branding cues. Furthermore, the brand should be placed more toward the end of the ad."
The researchers also conclude that the effects of advertising content on zapping vary significantly with category characteristics. As Scholdra explains, "We find, for example, that informativeness is more detrimental in terms of zapping for goods where consumers can only judge quality after consumption, or experiential goods like restaurants, than for goods where consumers can judge quality before consumption, or search goods like electronics." The effects of other content factors, are category dependent as well, thereby underscoring the need for managers to consider category characteristics when selecting advertising content.
[...] Results of the second study indicate that content drives zapping through irritation, but not through enjoyment. "For advertisers, it is more important to avoid psychological reactions reflecting irritation, such as annoyance or offense, than to elicit favorable reactions reflecting enjoyment, such as entertainment, or interest" says Berkmann. Informativeness, brand presence, and brand timing drive zapping by triggering irritation and creativity mitigates zapping by reducing it.
Journal Reference:
Maren Becker, Thomas P. Scholdra, Manuel Berkmann, The Effect of Content on Zapping in TV Advertising, J Marketing, 2022. DOI: 10.1177/00222429221105818
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Monday July 18, @05:58PM (2 children)
and even while I get most of my video content from YT, there's the yt enhancer plugin that kills most ads and the plugins really make the raw internet so much more tolerable.
advertisers? they are still out there? I would never know it.
life is so much better with the right kind of blockers. we like to shield ourselves from crap. ads are crap. no other way to sugarcoat it.
as long as there are good blockers and filters, you guys can do what you want - but you are not reaching me and fortunately, you are not BOTHERING me.
I know I (we) are in the minority, and its too bad that most people dont know how to configure filters like this.
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Monday July 18, @06:19PM (1 child)
I stopped watching YouTube because of the mid-stream 3rd party ads that were still in your way if you tried to skip over them. But then I discovered the blocker for them and I now watch YouTube again. I can tolerate in-line ads at the start or end as you can either skip them or watch them if you like that sort of thing.
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Monday July 18, @06:21PM
yt enhancer (I think that's the plugin) shows red and green bars on the bottom of the video and there are ways to crowsource where the ads are so that it skips them. its either that plugin or another (sponsor block or something).
I almost never see ads on yt anymore.
that, and the yt-dl app that is like a wget for yt, that hits the spot ;)
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday July 18, @06:00PM
I mute commercials. Have ever since I cut the cord and lost my DVR. Prior to that I fast forwarded them, both with the DVR and the VCR before that.
You want to get creative and hold my interest in the first few seconds? Good luck with that. I've had over 50 years to learn ad avoidance and I don't care what's in your first few seconds (well, maybe titties) you're gonna get muted.
Things That Piss Me Off. Why is it that I mute/unmute with different hands? Even when I mentally yell "SNOT USE THE LEFT HAND", odds are I still have to flip the remote around because I last hit the mute button with the other hand.
First world problems.
I hate when I put something off to tomorrow, and tomorrow arrives.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Monday July 18, @06:01PM
No one who matters was listening, so they lost nothing.
Why is it that the world presumes that we are beholden to advertisers? We don't owe them time or attention. We owe them nothing. It would please me to no end if advertisers suddenly start going bankrupt. One after another, they just fold, and fade into bad memories.
There is a supply side shortage of pronouns. You will take whatever you are offered.