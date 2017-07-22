Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and AbbVie's Allergan unit on Tuesday reached a $58m settlement with the United States city of San Francisco just before completion of a trial over claims that they fuelled an opioid epidemic in the city.

Under the deal announced by City Attorney of San Francisco David Chiu, Israel-based Teva will pay $25m in cash and contribute a $20m supply of the overdose-reversal drug Narcan. AbbVie will pay $13m.

"This will bring significant resources to help with education, prevention and treatment, and the addition of tens of millions of dollars worth of overdose reversal medication will save lives in the Bay Area," said Paul Geller, a lawyer who represented the city in negotiating the settlement.

Teva's settlement also resolves the city's claims against drug distributor Anda Inc, which is owned by Teva.

San Francisco will receive $54m, while $4m will go toward attorneys' fees.

[...] San Francisco's lawsuit, filed in 2018, initially included claims against drugmakers Purdue Pharma LP, Johnson & Johnson and Endo International Plc, and the three largest US drug distributors – McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and AmerisourceBergen Corp.

The city settled with those defendants ahead of trial. It signed onto a $26bn nationwide settlement with Johnson & Johnson and the drug distributors, and agreed to support Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy plan. Teva has been attempting to reach a nationwide settlement of its opioid liability.