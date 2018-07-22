from the regrets-I've-had-a-few-but-then-again-too-few-to-mention dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Despite an extremely low unemployment rate in first half of 2022, job seekers are bracing for conditions to worsen in light of growing concerns about inflation, gas prices, and a potential recession, according to a new survey by job search platform Joblist.
The survey showed 80% of those seeking jobs expect the US to enter a recession in the next year and 49% anticipate that the job market will get worse over the next six months. As a result, 60% of job seekers feel more urgency to find a job now before market conditions change.
Notably, one in four (26%) who quit their previous job during the Great Resignation now say they regret the decision, and 42% say their new job has not lived up to their expectations.
As regret sets in, 17% of respondents indicated they would go back to their old job and another 24% said they’re at least open to returning. And 23% indicated their former employer has reached out to them about coming back, according the Q2 US Job Market Report from Joblist. (The company conducted five surveys in April, May, and June involving 15,158 US respondents.)
Even so, 78% of job seekers surveyed by the company still believe they can make more money by switching organizations.
“Do some people regret changing jobs? Of course they do. Buyer's remorse is a fact,” said Lisa Rowan, a vice president for human resources software and services research at IDC. “[But] I think the cases mentioned [in Joblist’s survey] are being a bit overblown.”
Retaining tech talent and attracting new employees remains a top concern among upper management, according to Rowan. She compared IDC’s HR Decision-Maker Survey from 2021 and this year's recently completed survey and found little difference between the two in terms of talent attraction.
“In my view, the Great Resignation is still occurring," she said. "To put on my fortuneteller’s glasses, I think the resignations may begin to slow down later this year, but they have not yet. As inflation continues to rise unabated, some businesses will suffer and perhaps start curtailing hiring. That will bring about a slowdown in job changing.”
The number of workers quitting over the past year has remained relatively steady at more than four million each month, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
[...] “Job seekers are worried that a recession is coming and are feeling more urgency now to find jobs before conditions change,” Kevin Harrington, CEO of Joblist, said in the report. “So far, the market is proving mostly resilient, despite these job seeker concerns. Hopefully that trend continues in the months ahead.”
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday July 20, @12:02AM (1 child)
>42% say their new job has not lived up to their expectations.
So 58%, more than half, got what they were expecting or better.
> one in four (26%) who quit their previous job during the Great Resignation now say they regret the decision
And nearly three in four have no regrets?
Any new job is a craps shoot, and taking into account the house cut, your odds of taking a blind leap and coming out better are less than 50/50 overall.
Україна не входить до складу Росії.
(Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Wednesday July 20, @12:50AM
It depends on how you define "coming out better".
If you are in a job that makes you miserable, you're probably better off leaving even if you make less money. You'll be likely to avoid health issues deriving from the constant stress of a bad job. It might take some adjustment in your style of living, but you will feel better off in the long run.
If you quit a decent job just because you thought you could get away with not working as hard, you'll probably regret it, especially if forced to take a bad job later to get by.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 20, @12:38AM
To cherry pick one of the "scares" in the beginning of TFS...gasoline prices here are falling now. Some places are already below USD $4 / US Gallon.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/18/energy/gas-less-than-4-dollars-a-gallon/index.html [cnn.com]
Personally, I'm not so scared about inflation either.