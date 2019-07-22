from the his-noodly-appendages dept.
Mars Spaghetti: NASA's Perseverance Rover Spots a Strange Tangle:
Every now and then, NASA's rovers spot things that don't seem to fit with the usual Martian landscape: Just a few months ago, Curiosity imaged what appeared to be a doorway. A new image from the Perseverance rover is grabbing similar attention for capturing what appears to be a tangle of string.
On July 12, Perseverance's front-facing hazard avoidance camera imaged a Martian tumbleweed — er, a piece of trash. A NASA spokesperson said in an email that the object must be some debris from the mission, though it's not yet clear exactly what it is.
[...] Mars may have once been habitable billions of years ago, but the dry planet is very likely devoid of life today. But that doesn't stop speculation about aliens from running wild every time something appears slightly off in a Martian postcard. Perfect ordinary natural phenomenon (or at least, as "ordinary" as anything on Mars can be to our human eyes) can create optical illusions when translated into grainy 2D images. Past examples of supposed oddities on Mars include a hiding squirrel, a spoon, an artificial light, and a human face.
Although the single-serving Martian pasta dish appears to be harmless, it does raise concern over the various missions to Mars littering the planet with debris. NASA and other space agencies decontaminate spacecraft before sending them off on missions to avoid spreading Earthly microbes in space. But landing on another planet is bound to leave pieces of wreckage behind, and there's really no way for the robot to pick up after itself.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Wednesday July 20, @04:31PM (4 children)
Should we really be concerned about littering Mars? We don't care about littering Earth. As a species we're working together to make Earth uninhabitable for humans. So why not also make Mars uninhabitable for humans?
Manifest Destiny.
Capitalism and unbridled greed and its end results must expand to Mars.
If the food runs out, we still have each other.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Wednesday July 20, @04:34PM (1 child)
A new take on the old Soviet joke?
Q: "Is it possible to expert Communism to Switzerland?"
A: "Yes. But what unforgivable crime did Switzerland commit to deserve that fate?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 20, @05:06PM
Obviously the crime of unbridled capitalistic greed.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday July 20, @05:11PM
Unless there is a serious effort to terraform the entire planet, pretty much all life on Mars will be indoors (maybe there will be some microbes in a lake a mile below the surface). Piles of garbage will not destroy the "environment", and you won't be breathing in tire particles because you'll be walking around in a spacesuit if you're outside. The high shipping costs/times will incentivize recycling and reducing waste.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Wednesday July 20, @05:38PM
Uhhh... Mission accomplished?