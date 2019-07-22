from the music-to-my-aerosols dept.
If simply breathing can spread the SARS-CoV-2 virus to others nearby, what about blowing into a tuba?
It was 2020, and the Philadelphia Orchestra, like so many cultural institutions, had suspended performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through P.J. Brennan, chief medical officer of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, the Orchestra sought expertise to help understand whether its musicians could return to playing in a safe physical arrangement that would minimize the chances of exposing one another, or their audiences, to SARS-CoV-2.
"The Orchestra director didn't want the musicians to be far apart; they needed to be close together to produce the best sound," says Arratia, of the School of Engineering and Applied Science. "And yet, if they needed to be separated with plexiglass, that also posed a problem." The musicians reported problems hearing one another and poor sightlines with plexiglass dividers. "The challenge was, how can we get away from this to the point where they can play unobstructed but still safely," Arratia says.
Now, in a publication in Physics of Fluids, Arratia, Jerolmack, and colleagues report on their findings, which suggest the aerosols musicians produce dissipate within about six feet. The results not only informed the arrangement of the Philadelphia Orchestra as they resumed performances in the summer of 2020 but also laid the groundwork for how other musical groups might think about safely gathering and playing.
[...] Based on their observations, the aerosols produced by these "mini-concerts" dissipated, settling into the flow of the background air draft, within about 2 meters, or 6 feet—reassuringly similar, the researchers say, to what has been measured for ordinary speaking or breathing. Only flute and trombone-generated aerosols traveled beyond that distance, for the flute perhaps because the air travels over the instrument instead of the instrument acting like a mask to prevent the spread of aerosols.
[...] "Now you have something to work with for potential future concerns, maybe an outbreak of influenza or something like that," says Arratia. "You can use our findings about flow, plug in your numbers about infectiousness and viral loads, and adapt it to understand risk.
Journal Reference:
Quentin Brosseau, Ranjiangshang Ran, Ian Graham, et al., Flow and aerosol dispersion from wind musical instruments [open], Physics of Fluids, 2022. DOI: 10.1063/5.0098273
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Wednesday July 20, @07:28PM
"Now you have something to work with for potential future concerns, maybe an outbreak of influenza or something like that,"
Right? Exactly. In the future we'll be looking to contain even the sniffles. "Masks save lives", which is why no one died in California.
Welcome to planet earth people. You're just part of the larger fractal. To the next larger organism, called earth, you're just like bacteria. You come and go.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday July 20, @07:51PM
What if you had a bunch of fans, continuously blowing air vented in from outside, forward through and past the orchestra? They could be large but slow so they moved a lot of air but didn't make a lot of noise. Seems like any aerosols would then be, er, conducted forward and out of the orchestra pit and not have a chance to build up in sufficient concentrations to infect anyone.
I mean, you'd want to make sure the fans tested negative for SARS-COV-2, but that should be easy enough :-)
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Wednesday July 20, @08:19PM
It's that surprising rarity, a UV-C wavelength that gets absorbed too fast to cause skin cancer or cataracts and could maybe be used when people are present. What I read is that it's stopped by the outer layer of dead skin cells and the tear layer of the eye.
The interesting question is whether there's an intensity level that will kill SARS COV 2 fast enough to be useful without exceeding safety limits.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday July 20, @08:24PM
No need to worry about covid-19. So take off your masks and pretend it is all over. I could say it is all a Chinese hoax because a former US president said so.
(The BA 4 and BA 5 variants are now the fastest spreading.)
If the food runs out, we still have each other.