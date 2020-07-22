Amazon is making some significant commitments in an attempt to escape EU fines for allegedly misusing seller data. The European Commission is asking for public feedback on Amazon proposals that theoretically give third-party sellers a better chance of competing with Amazon's direct sales. The company has pledged to avoid using private seller data in situations where there's competition with Marketplace shops, whether it's obtained through automated tools or employee access.

The firm has also promised "non-discriminatory" terms for third parties selling to Prime subscribers, including a choice in delivery and logistics services. Amazon also won't use participants' Prime data to give its own logistics a boost, according to one proposal. In another commitment, Amazon vowed "equal treatment" when ranking sellers in the Buy Box section that lets you quickly purchase goods. Runners-up will also have a better chance at grabbing your attention — you'll see a second offer in the Buy Box if it's substantially different in terms of price or delivery.

In a statement, Amazon told Engadget it still felt the EU was "unfairly" targeting the company with legal efforts like the Digital Markets Act, but that it "engaged constructively" with regulators to address issues. [...]

[...] With that said, Amazon won't avoid further trouble even if the EU deal moves forward. It's still facing a reported SEC investigation in the US, not to mention a Senate bill meant to help third-parties selling through platforms like Amazon.