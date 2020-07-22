AI is great for rich and powerful people and for tech giants trying to boost profits. Otherwise, artificial intelligence and the automation it enables can be harmful, nonprofit Mozilla concluded in a report published Monday.

"In real life, over and over, the harms of AI disproportionately affect people who are not advantaged by global systems of power," Mozilla researchers conclude in the 2022 Internet Health Report. "Amid the global rush to automate, we see grave dangers of discrimination and surveillance. We see an absence of transparency and accountability, and an overreliance on automation for decisions of huge consequence."

[...] But Mozilla doesn't like the fact that Big Tech funds a lot of academic research and that relatively few papers -- especially among those most widely cited -- focus on AI's social problems or risks.

Among Mozilla's suggestions are new laws. "Regulation can help set guardrails for innovation that diminish harm and enforce data privacy, user rights, and more," Mozilla said. Also on Monday, Mozilla released a five-part podcast on its concerns about AI.