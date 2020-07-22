The emails, memos and strategy documents were provided to POLITICO by the House Judiciary Committee.
Internal documents from Google and Amazon provided to POLITICO show new examples of how the companies favor their own products over competitors' — adding ammunition to the push for Congress to toughen antitrust laws.
The documents — which include emails, memos and strategy papers — were shared by the House Judiciary committee, which obtained them as part of its long-running antitrust investigation of Google, Apple, Amazon and Meta that wrapped in October 2020 with a 450-page staff report. The documents were cited in the report, but had not previously been made available.
[...] Heavily redacted internal Google documents appear to show, for example, how Google pressured mobile phone makers including Samsung to prioritize its own apps on their devices.
[...] The newly released material, which also include emails and other documents from Amazon and Meta-owned Facebook, arrives as pressure is building on Congress, and in particular Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, to pass a bill that would block the internet giants from favoring their own products and services over those of competitors who rely on their platforms.