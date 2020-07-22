from the Cable-TV dept.
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2022/07/netflix-loses-970000-subscribers-says-ads-and-new-fees-are-key-to-recovery/
Netflix yesterday reported a loss of 970,000 paid streaming subscribers in its Q2 earnings after having lost 200,000 customers in the first quarter of 2022. The company's worldwide paid memberships decreased from 221.64 million to 220.67 million in Q2, and revenue growth has slowed dramatically.
It's the first time in Netflix's history that the company reported consecutive quarters of subscriber losses, The Wall Street Journal wrote. But the result was better than forecasted, as Netflix had told investors to expect a second-quarter loss of 2 million subscribers.
(Score: 3, Funny) by looorg on Thursday July 21, @10:57PM (1 child)
Is that reverse-netflixing? Losing customers -- clearly we need more fees and adverts ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 21, @11:33PM
The adverts are going to be on a new, lower cost tier. "Lower" meaning more than what ad-free Netflix used to cost, but less than what it currently costs.
It sounds like a joke, but lowering the barrier to entry is the only way to increase that subscriber number now that the market is saturated. And they've come up with the most half-hearted way to do it.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 21, @10:58PM
Come home Paddy Reilly to BitTorrent bluff!
Come home Paddy Reilly to seed!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhrOpkYSO-M [youtube.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snotnose on Thursday July 21, @11:01PM (1 child)
cuz that's ass backwards. Somehow I don't think a legit MBA would conclude that you add customers by adding stuff nobody wants, and charging more for the inferior service.
I hate when I put something off to tomorrow, and tomorrow arrives.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 21, @11:26PM
Seems to be working for SoylentNews. "Beatings will continue until subscriber numbers increase!"
(Score: 2) by DECbot on Thursday July 21, @11:08PM (1 child)
I personally refuse to watch for ads for a paid streaming service. I may have to take a look at their original offering again [netflix.com]. Not a bad deal now that there's software like plex and jellyfin.
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 21, @11:30PM
https://old.reddit.com/r/Piracy/wiki/megathread/movies_and_tv [reddit.com]
(Score: 2) by corey on Thursday July 21, @11:18PM
The finance dude on tv commented on the day this was announced (Wed?) about this because their share price jumped over 5% or something on the news that it was “only” a million subscribers. Everyone thought it was going to be more.
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Thursday July 21, @11:33PM
Shouldn't be a surprise to anyone, it was just a matter of time.
Join the SDF Public Access UNIX System today!