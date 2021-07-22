Stories
Two Companies You've Never Heard of Could be the First to Reach Mars

Friday July 22
The all-private mission aims to launch a Mars-bound spacecraft and lander atop a 3D-printed rocket:

Private space companies Impulse Space and Relativity Space have announced an ambitious joint venture poised to be the first commercial mission to Mars, which will feature the launch of a payload as soon as 2024.

A revived interest in space has private companies shifting their attention to Mars, and a new collaboration announced Tuesday between Impulse Space and Relativity Space could be the first commercial landing on the red planet. Impulse Space is a company founded by Tom Mueller, a SpaceX alum, that specializes in getting payloads into and around space. Relativity Space, meanwhile, focuses on the production of spacecrafts using 3D metal printing, artificial intelligence, and autonomous robotics. Impulse will contribute their Mars Cruise Vehicle and Mars Lander to Relativity's Terran R, which is a completely 3D printed launch vehicle. The launch will occur from Florida's Cape Canaveral as early as 2024, and the companies have an exclusive agreement to launch there until 2029.

The companies say that the Mars lander will support the research and development of future planetary settlements, but additional details on how the lander will do that specifically are thin. [...] In other words, Relativity as a company hasn't even launched a rocket yet, and Impulse Space has not yet tested one of their payloads in orbit, according to Eric Berger from Ars Technica.

The first step on any successful journey is to create a slick concept video.

  • (Score: 2) by legont on Friday July 22, @01:51AM (1 child)

    by legont (4179) on Friday July 22, @01:51AM (#1262217)

    3D printing, AI, even AR - with a slick video - all the characteristics of a scam.

    "Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday July 22, @02:11AM

      by c0lo (156) on Friday July 22, @02:11AM (#1262218) Journal

      Relativity space - rockets [relativityspace.com]

      INSPIRED BY NATURE - DESIGNED FOR THE FUTURE

      Terran R has unique aerodynamic features with algorithmically generated and optimized structures. Relativity’s proprietary 3D printing process is enabled by software and data-driven manufacturing, exotic 3D printed materials, and unique design geometries...

      Engines...

      All Aeon engines use propellants of the future, liquid oxygen + liquid natural gas, which are not only the best for rocket propulsion, but also the easiest to eventually make on Mars.

      Everything geared to.... put cars in LEO [relativityspace.com] (just look at the picture)

      At least they say they performed fire tests ("To date, Aeon has completed 500+ test fires.")

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
