In addition to Dart, Golang, and being involved with other programming language initiatives over the years, [Google's] latest effort that was made public on Tuesday is Carbon. The Carbon programming language hopes to be the gradual successor to C++ and makes for an easy transition path moving forward.

The hope is that Carbon is a more natural migration path to C++ than the popular Rust programming language. Carbon aims for performance that matches C++, seamless bidirectional interoperability with C++, a easier learning curve for C++ developers, comparable expressivity, and scalable migration.