from the carbon-cycle dept.
Google Engineers Lift The Lid On Carbon - A Hopeful Successor To C++
In addition to Dart, Golang, and being involved with other programming language initiatives over the years, [Google's] latest effort that was made public on Tuesday is Carbon. The Carbon programming language hopes to be the gradual successor to C++ and makes for an easy transition path moving forward.
The hope is that Carbon is a more natural migration path to C++ than the popular Rust programming language. Carbon aims for performance that matches C++, seamless bidirectional interoperability with C++, a easier learning curve for C++ developers, comparable expressivity, and scalable migration.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 22, @03:39PM (4 children)
There must be a joke linking it to global warming. Ah, yes, and rule 34.
Anyone, please? Especially the rule 34
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 22, @03:58PM
Best I can do is:
"We are the carbon they want to reduce"...
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Friday July 22, @04:23PM
Carbon capture, carbon neutral, low carb... the memes are endless.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Friday July 22, @04:36PM (1 child)
The process of getting rid of the language after you find out that using it for your project wasn't a good idea after all is called decarbonization.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday July 22, @05:00PM
I would imagine they're going for "elemental" but they certainly remind me of the undesirable sooty residue left after a fire that didn't burn hot enough.
Україна не входить до складу Росії.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Booga1 on Friday July 22, @03:59PM (1 child)
Carbon? Really, like the one from Apple? [wikipedia.org]
I get it, naming things is hard, but it would be great if they could use something that hasn't already been associated with another unrelated computer technology. Acronyms are hard enough to keep track of, but it's like they aren't even trying.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday July 22, @04:57PM
That was my first thought... I had to make a decision about the dev environment to launch a project in in 2006: Carbon or Cocoa (I forget, was Cocoa the older one?) Anyway, I chose Qt, which certainly saved a lot of rewrite when we were forced to move the project to Windows as an OS 8 months later.
Україна не входить до складу Росії.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday July 22, @04:03PM
An overflowing cat litterbox is a worthy alternative to C++.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday July 22, @05:06PM
This bit sounds to me like they're just frustrated with all the committee process in C++ language governance and want to show what's on their minds without going through the process:
Paraphrasing: "Go, Swift, Kotlin, Rust, and many more... the designs of these languages present significant barriers to adoption and migration from C++." And maybe if they're successful then Carbon could be a good C++ wrapper the way C++ is a good C wrapper... Just don't screw up my toolchains, there's nothing I hate more than having to spend days fiddling with toolchains before I can get any work done on the project itself.
Україна не входить до складу Росії.