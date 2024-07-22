from the let's-not-monkey-around-with-this-one dept.
WHO Declares Monkeypox A Global Emergency Amid Surge In Cases
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries an “emergency of international concern”.
The WHO label – a “public health emergency of international concern” – is designed to sound an alarm that a coordinated international response is needed and could unlock funding and global efforts to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.
Governments are advised to raise awareness among doctors and hospitals, take protective measures in suspected cases and educate members of the population on how to protect themselves from infection.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the decision to issue the declaration despite a lack of consensus among experts serving on the UN health agency’s emergency committee. It was the first time the chief of the UN health agency has taken such an action.
Announcing his decision to declare the health emergency during a media briefing in Geneva, Tedros confirmed that the committee had failed to reach a consensus, with nine members against and six in favour of the declaration.
“We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission about which we understand too little and which meets the criteria in the international health regulations,” Tedros said on Saturday.
Monkeypox Declared a Global Health Emergency by the World Health Organization
Monkeypox declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization:
Tedros clarified that the Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations, convened last Thursday, could not reach a consensus about Monkeypox.
He explained that WHO has to consider five elements to decide whether an outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.
- Information provided by countries – which in this case shows that the virus has spread rapidly to many countries that have not seen it before;
- The three criteria for declaring a public health emergency of international concern under the International Health Regulations— being an extraordinary event, a public health risk to other States and a potential need to require a coordinated international response;
- The advice of the Emergency Committee, which did not reach a consensus;
- Scientific principles, evidence and other relevant information – which according to Tedros are currently insufficient and leave them with many unknowns;
- The risk to human health, international spread, and the potential for interference with international traffic.
Commitee member's in support of declaring the emergency expressed that future waves of Monkeypox cases are expected as the virus will be introduced in additional susceptible populations, and that the current magnitude of the outbreak might be underestimated.
They also cited the "moral duty" to deploy all means and tools available to respond to the outbreak, as highlighted by leaders of the LGBTI+ communities from several countries, bearing in mind that the community currently most affected outside Africa is the same initially reported to be affected in the early stages of HIV/AIDS pandemic.
The experts underscored that the modes of transmission sustaining the current outbreak are still not fully understood.
(Score: 2, Informative) by John Bresnahan on Monday July 25, @01:10PM (3 children)
Maybe if homosexuals stopped having promiscuous sex, this wouldn't be a problem: https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/out-health-and-wellness/monkeypox-driven-overwhelmingly-sex-men-major-study-finds-rcna39564 [nbcnews.com]
Also, what gives the Director-General of WHO the right to ignore the committee?
(Score: 2) by HammeredGlass on Monday July 25, @01:30PM (1 child)
"98% of cases are in men who have sex with men"
woo, guess that settles it
"two young children have been diagnosed with it"
I have questions
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 25, @01:37PM
Both of them got it from gay men: https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/public-health/2-children-have-contracted-monkeypox-cdc-director-says.html [beckershospitalreview.com]
"Nearly all cases -- 99% -- have been reported among individuals who identify as gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men, McQuiston said Friday." (https://abcnews.go.com/Health/us-confirms-cases-monkeypox-children/story?id=87268855)
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday July 25, @01:43PM
Welp, doesn't look like they're stopping. What's plan B? Turn a moderate disease control issue into a moral panic?